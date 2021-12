MADISON — It was without a doubt one of the most sobering moments of the Wisconsin Badgers’ season. At the end of the third quarter of a 24-7 victory over Iowa in late October, sophomore tight end Clay Cundiff attempted to block a defender on a running play in the red zone but collapsed to the turf. It didn’t take long for players and coaches from both sides to realize the severity of the situation. They watched as trainers assisted him onto a stretcher and wheeled him away to an ambulance with an air cast on his right leg. UW ruled him out for the remainder of the season a few days later.

