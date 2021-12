Ashby lays into colleagues for lack of leadership, commitment to listening to the public – until it might be too late. For eight years residents and business owners in Natomas have been imploring City Hall to make good on its promise to replace the Sacramento Kings arena with a new entertainment amenity that would back-fill the neighborhood’s loss to commerce and quality of life. Now, Natomas is getting a controversial hospital that many in Elk Grove fought a political war to stop from coming to their city, and Elk Grove is working to poach the beloved Sacramento Zoo, which Natomas families were dreaming of having at the Sleep Train Arena site.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 17 DAYS AGO