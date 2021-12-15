ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokemon Legends: Arceus - Official December Update Trailer

By Best Games
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's the Pokémon Legends: Arceus December update, introducing us to the two...

www.ign.com

ComicBook

Xbox Losing Two Exclusive Games to PS4 and PS5

Xbox is losing two console exclusive games to PS4 and PS5. Xbox isn't known for its exclusive games like PlayStation and Nintendo are, but that's slowly changing. For example, just in the last month, two of some of the biggest games of the year, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, have been released as Xbox console exclusives, and between upcoming games like Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Indiana Jones, Avowed, Perfect Dark, and Fable, Xbox is closing the gap on PlayStation and Nintendo. That said, in the meanwhile, it's actually losing two console exclusives.
nintendowire.com

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Website may be teasing Hisuian Voltorb

A few hours ago, the official Pokémon Legends: Arceus webpage found itself covered from top to bottom with Poké Balls! A message also appeared at the bottom of the page featuring the one and only Ball Guy asking for help picking them all up. Clicking each of the Poké Balls makes them disappear, but, eventually, you will find one that will self-destruct.
gamesradar.com

Hisuian Voltorb debuts in Pokemon Legends: Arceus alongside stop-motion animated short

Hisuian Voltorb will be introduced in Pokemon Legends: Arceus and The Pokemon Company has released an adorable stop-motion animated short to mark the occasion. In a new video released to the official Pokemon YouTube channel, Hisuian Voltorb made its debut swapping its usual design for a new wooden exterior, which makes it fit in better with Pokemon Legends: Arceus considering the game is set in a very early era of the Sinnoh region known as the Hisuian region.
noisypixel.net

New Pokémon Legends: Arceus Trailer Introduces the Amiable & Lively Hisuian Regional Variant of Voltorb

The official Pokémon Youtube channel has shared a new trailer for the upcoming Game Freak-developed Pokémon Legends: Arceus, introducing the Hisuian regional variant of Voltorb. This Pokémon has been highly anticipated to see in this title’s older context, given its prior designs being reliant on modernity. Obviously, given Voltorb’s design, this Hisuian form is not radically different, but its more rustic, wooden appearance does grant it a distinct identity.
Videogamer.com

Pokémon Legends: Arceus introduces its two new clans in latest trailer

Nintendo has dropped a new trailer for upcoming Pokémon prequel adventure Pokémon Legends: Arceus ahead of next month’s launch. This new video introduces us to two of the game’s clans that reside in the game’s Hisui region with some familiar names. First off, the Diamond Clan are a group who speak of living in the moment. Their opposing clan are the Pearl clan, who are more about sharing the land.
Nintendo World Report

New Pokemon Legends Arceus Trailer Reveals Characters, More Crossover Content Announced

And this game works in Sinnoh the way one might work in "Naga" or ironically, "Arceus". A new trailer for Pokemon Legends: Arceus has shown off some familiar sounding clans. The video (below) reveals a pair of clans who serve as "wardens" for Pokemon in the region, called the Diamond and Pearl clans. A group of merchants were also shown, including one who may be an ancestor of future Sinnoh Pokemon League champion Cynthia.
Gamespot

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Gets Early Playtest From Christina Aguilera's Daughter

Christina Aguilera's love of Nintendo extends back decades, and she and her family continue to play the company's games--and the Switch--to this day. Speaking to Elle, the singer explained which games are her favorites, including one that hasn't actually been released yet. Does she have access to a genie in a bottle? And what were her other two wishes?
IGN

How to Get Darkrai

Darkrai is a Dark-type Mythical Pokemon from the original Diamond and Pearl that players were only able to get through a special event. Now there's a new way to get Darkrai in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Keep reading to learn more and check our Legendary Pokemon list to discover all the other extremely rare Pokemon that you can catch in the games.
IGN

Orbital Bullet - Official Holiday Season Update Trailer

See what's new in Orbital Bullet's Holiday Season update, from hard mode to new weapons. Fight your way through a variety of procedural planets and use heavy weaponry, body modifications, and crafting along the way. Orbital Bullet's Holiday Season update is available now.
IGN

JBL Quantum Cup - Apex Legends Finals | Day 1

JBL Quantum Cup - Apex Legends Finals where the top 20 pro teams go head-to-head for a $50,000 prize pool featuring the legendary #100Thieves and brand new ways for viewers to take home prizes just for watching. The JBL Quantum Cup is back for its second year featuring Fortnite, Apex Legends & CS:GO and new ways for viewers to Watch, Play, Win!
IGN

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

Are you looking for the best Pokemon you can find in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl? This part of our Pokemon BDSP guide covers the Pokemon you'll need to beat the story, their recommended moves, and a list of the best Pokemon according to their total base stats. The...
IGN

Studio Time

This page of the guide will cover the mission 'Studio Time' available within 'The Contract' update for GTA Online. The penultimate mission within 'The Contract' DLC; you'll watch a cutscene with Franklin, Dre, Lamar, and Imani, within which it is revealed that rival musician Johnny Guns has Dre's phone. A short while later, you will receive a call from Franklin asking you to get Dre's car back to him. Enter your Agency building and go to the yellow marker by Franklin's office to initiate the mission.
IGN

The Marauders' Support

The Marauders' Support guide is part of the Main Quest walkthrough for New World. This quest starts in Fort Alazar after speaking with Yonas. In this main quest, you will travel to Cutlass Keys. After speaking with Yonas at Fort Alazar, you will need to get one more Faction allied...
