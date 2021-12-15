ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

U.S. Department of State Announces Design/Build Construction Award for the U.S. Embassy in Lilongwe

By Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of State has awarded B.L. Harbert International of Birmingham, Alabama, the design/build construction contract for the new U.S. Embassy in Lilongwe, Malawi. Miller Hull Partnership of Seattle is the...

www.state.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
U.S. Department of State

United States Will Host the 10th Conference of the States Parties (COSP) to the UN Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) in 2023

In a December 15 meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, the States Parties to UNCAC endorsed by consensus the United States’ offer to host the next Conference in 2023. Hosting the COSP represents a unique opportunity for the United States to demonstrate leadership in global anticorruption efforts following President Biden’s signature Summit for Democracy initiative this year.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

The United States Convenes International Partners Meeting on Haiti

The United States will convene a senior-level virtual International Partners Meeting on December 17 to address the security, political, and economic challenges in Haiti and put forward opportunities to support the Haitian people. Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols will chair the meeting. Participants will include...
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

The Bureau of International Organization Affairs Announces the Renewal of the Charter for the Advisory Committee on International Postal and Delivery Services

The Department of State has renewed the charter of the Advisory Committee on International Postal and Delivery Services (IPODS) for an additional two years, expiring November 5, 2023. IPODS assists the Department in maintaining constructive interaction with the U.S. Postal Service and other international postal service providers. It provides advice...
U.S. POLITICS
floridanationalnews.com

State Department: U.S. Citizens Released in Haiti

We welcome the news that the remaining 12 individuals, including 11 U.S. citizens, kidnapped on October 16 are free today. We are tremendously relieved for them and their families, with whom they will soon be reunited. We want to thank our partners in the Haitian National Police, international organizations, and...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
U.S. Department of State

Joint Statement between the United States and Uzbekistan Following the Inaugural Meeting of the Strategic Partnership Dialogue

The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America and the Republic of Uzbekistan. On December 13, 2021, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov and U.S. Department of State Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Assistant Secretary Donald Lu led a successful inaugural meeting of the U.S.-Uzbekistan Strategic Partnership Dialogue in Tashkent.
FOREIGN POLICY
U.S. Department of State

Honoring International Migrants Day

On December 18, International Migrants Day, we recognize the rights, contributions, and struggles of migrants, and reiterate the United States’ commitment to support safe, orderly, and humane migration around the world. Through regional partnerships created by the Department of State’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration with international humanitarian partners like the International Organization for Migration (IOM), as well as close coordination with governments throughout the world, we are working to enhance cooperation and migration management, to protect migrants in situations of vulnerability, and to address the root causes of irregular migration.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

2021 UNHCR High-Level Officials Meeting (HLOM)

On December 14-15, 2021, Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM) Senior Bureau Official Nancy Izzo Jackson led a thirteen-person U.S. Delegation to the virtual United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees’ (UNHCR) High-Level Officials Meeting (HLOM). The two-day meeting provided an opportunity for senior government officials and other stakeholders to discuss progress and challenges of the past two years since the Global Refugee Forum (2019) and to identify areas where further engagement is needed to increase support to refugee hosting countries, refugee self-reliance, and access to solutions for refugees in line with the Global Compact on Refugees (GCR).
U.S. POLITICS
University of Arkansas

U.S. Department of State Names SILC Director for Prestigious English Language Specialist Project

The U.S. Department of State announced the selection of Ron Martinez, director of Spring International Language Center at the University of Arkansas, for a three-month English Language Specialist project in Russia entitled "Supporting Academics in English for Research Publication Purposes." Martinez is part of a select group, as his project...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Embassy#U S Department Of State#Design#Lilongwe#The Department Of State#Miller Hull Partnership#Department#Obo
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today in Kuala Lumpur with Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob. The two leaders discussed the strong U.S.-Malaysia bilateral relationship rooted in security, economic prosperity, and people-to-people ties. The Secretary reaffirmed ASEAN centrality and highlighted U.S. strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific. The Secretary and the Prime Minister also discussed their desire to strengthen cooperation, including on COVID-19 recovery and pandemic preparedness.
WORLD
Reuters

U.S., Palestinian officials hold first economic dialogue in five years -State Department

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. and Palestinian officials met virtually on Tuesday to renew the U.S.-Palestinian Economic Dialogue, the first such meeting in five years, the U.S. State Department said. They discussed infrastructure development, renewable energy and environmental initiatives, connecting Palestinian and American businesses, addressing obstacles to Palestinian economic...
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

U.S. Department of State Announces Initiatives to Bolster Democracy & Defend Human Rights in Support of the Presidential Initiative for Democratic Renewal

On December 9, President Biden opened the first-ever Summit for Democracy, a forum for leaders from around the world to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing democracies in the 21st century. Through the Presidential Initiative for Democratic Renewal, the U.S. Department of State will launch a landmark set of policy and foreign assistance initiatives that build upon the U.S. Government’s significant, ongoing work to bolster democracy and defend human rights globally.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Muslim nations pledge to help unlock frozen Afghan assets

Muslim nations resolved Sunday to work with the United Nations to try to unlock hundreds of millions of dollars in frozen Afghan assets in a bid to tackle a growing humanitarian crisis. At a special meeting in Pakistan of the 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) delegates said they would work "to unlock the financial and banking channels to resume liquidity and flow of financial and humanitarian assistance". The meeting was the biggest conference on Afghanistan since the US-backed government fell in August and the Taliban returned to power. Since then, billions of dollars in aid and assets have been frozen by the international community, and the nation is in the middle of a bitter winter.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Reuters

China would not fear confrontation with U.S. - foreign minister

BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - China would not fear confrontation with the United States but would welcome cooperation if it is mutually beneficial, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday. Problems in the U.S.-China relationship were down to "strategic misjudgments" by the American side, he said in a speech,...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Biden Electric Vehicle Push Hits Setback in U.S Senate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bid by the White House to dramatically boost electric vehicle tax credits hit a major roadblock on Sunday when a key Senate Democrat said he would not support a $1.75 trillion domestic investment bill. West Virginia's Joe Manchin appeared to deal a fatal blow to President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Here’s who is banning travel to the U.S. due to COVID

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli ministers on Monday agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced the decision following a Cabinet vote. The rare move to red-list the U.S. comes amid rising coronavirus infections in Israel […]
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy