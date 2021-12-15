U.S. Department of State Announces Design/Build Construction Award for the U.S. Embassy in Lilongwe

On December 18, International Migrants Day, we recognize the rights, contributions, and struggles of migrants, and reiterate the United States’ commitment to support safe, orderly, and humane migration around the world. Through regional partnerships created by the Department of State’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration with international humanitarian partners like the International Organization for Migration (IOM), as well as close coordination with governments throughout the world, we are working to enhance cooperation and migration management, to protect migrants in situations of vulnerability, and to address the root causes of irregular migration.
