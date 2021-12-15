ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscar Delp: 3 things to know about Georgia football’s 2022 4-star tight end signee

By Connor Riley
 4 days ago
Oscar Delp

Georgia’s best freshman in its 2021 recruiting class was tight end Brock Bowers. There’s a chance its best player in the 2022 class might also be a tight end, this time in the form of Oscar Delp. The 4-star tight end made it official with Georgia on Wednesday, as he signed with the Bulldogs.

At 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, Delp was another big addition for the Georgia offense. The Bulldogs pulled Delp out of Cumming, Ga., with Delp starring for West Forsyth High School. Georgia signed 4-star offensive guard Dylan Fairchild out of West Forsyth in the 2021 recruiting cycle as well.

