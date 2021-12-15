OFFICIAL: TE Corbin Page Signs with West Virginia

TE Corbin Page

Height: 6'2" Weight: 190 lbs

Hometown: Huntington, WV

High school: Spring Valley

Power Five Offers:

Louisville, Oregon, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia.

Group of Five Offers:

Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Marshall.

Evaluation:

Page is a very intriguing prospect. He looks like an extremely athletic offensive tackle playing tight end. He runs exceptionally well for his size but tends to get a little top-heavy on routes with a change of direction. If he can keep his feet under him on those, he'll be able to clean that up pretty easily. Although Page can catch the ball in traffic over the middle, he is more of a vertical threat that can hit on deep balls and make contested catches. Some of that may just be Spring Valley taking advantage of his size and just throwing the ball up to him knowing that he's going to come down with it more often than not. He's so much bigger and stronger than the competition he's playing against so it'll be interesting to see how he translates to battling against bodies his size at the next level.

Playing time projection:

Even with T.J. Banks in the transfer portal and Mike O'Laughlin battling injuries all year long, I would expect Page to redshirt in 2022. The Mountaineers have other bodies at the position that have been in the program for a year or more such as Charles Finley, Treylan Davis, and Victor Wikström. Due to his physicality, he could see the field by 2023 but should certainly have an impact by 2024.

