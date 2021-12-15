Stacey Cunningham recounts her time as NYSE president

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has announced that Stacey Cunningham will step down as its president on Jan. 3, 2022. She will be replaced by Lynn Martin, president of the fixed income and data services businesses at the Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE), the corporate parent of the NYSE. Cunningham will join the board of directors of the NYSE.
The stock market's volatility jump may be in its early stages. Despite a bullish 2022 outlook, Wilmington Trust's Meghan Shue expects the wild swings to ramp up as investors digest a less accommodative Federal Reserve and assess new risks tied to the Covid omicron variant. "While we're overweight to equities,...
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday previewed the biggest market events scheduled for next week's holiday-shortened trading window. The "Mad Money" host said he believes putting some cash to work Monday morning is a wise strategy. "You need to recognize the rockiness of the moment. You don't want to be heroic...
Rivian Automotive Inc. stock fell more than 10% on Friday as Wall Street worried about the newly minted public company's production ramp amid supply-chain problems, a tight labor market and higher costs.
CNBC's Jim Cramer said on Friday he's looking at this week's stock market drop as a buying opportunity. "We're trying to figure out what the heck to buy, not what to sell," Cramer said on TV. A short time later, Cramer told his "CNBC Investing Club" members that he added...
An early Theranos investor is selling his Series A stock certificate for 500,000 shares as an NFT. Marc Ostrofsky hopes to recoup his failed investment. “The Rise and Fall of Theranos NFT” will be listed on OpenSea. Eighteen years after he invested and lost $150,000 in Theranos, Marc Ostrofsky...
Mad Money host Jim Cramer joins 'Squawk Box' to react to the Federal Reserve's policy decision and provides an outlook on the market action ahead. "Let's not judge ourselves by the futures, let's judge ourselves by the reality," Cramer says.
"We have to get used to shrinking valuations for fast growers, especially the ones that trade on a price-to-sales basis," CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday,. Cramer pointed to Dutch Bros to illustrate his point that investors should favor companies with earnings and return some of them to shareholders. CNBC's Jim...
