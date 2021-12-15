ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Stacey Cunningham recounts her time as NYSE president

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStacey Cunningham, outgoing NYSE president, joins 'Squawk on the...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Investopedia

NYSE President and Chairman Step Down

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has announced that Stacey Cunningham will step down as its president on Jan. 3, 2022. She will be replaced by Lynn Martin, president of the fixed income and data services businesses at the Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE), the corporate parent of the NYSE. Cunningham will join the board of directors of the NYSE.
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Lynn Martin Becomes NYSE's 68th President

Lynn Martin, 45, is replacing Stacey Cunningham to become the NYSE’s new president. Martin, who is currently the president of Fixed Income & Data Services at Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) - Get Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Report, will become NYSE's 68th president. Prior to that, Martin served as president of ICE Data...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Intercontinental Exchange names new NYSE president to replace Cunningham

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE +0.5%) revamps its leadership ranks, including naming a new president of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as Stacey Cunningham enters a "new chapter in her career." Lynn Martin, who's currently president of ICE Fixed Income and Data Services, will become the new president of the NYSE....
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors
CNBC

Cramer's week ahead: Time to put a small amount of cash to work

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday previewed the biggest market events scheduled for next week's holiday-shortened trading window. The "Mad Money" host said he believes putting some cash to work Monday morning is a wise strategy. "You need to recognize the rockiness of the moment. You don't want to be heroic...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
CNBC

Watch CNBCs full interview with Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan

Watch Tuesday's full episode of Fast Money — December 14, 2021. Centene, Apple, and DocuSign are some of today's top stock picks: Pro Market Movers Dec. 14. Watch CNBC's full interview with Wells Fargo Sr. Equity Analyst Mike Mayo. 2 hours ago. watch now. VIDEO47:03. Watch Tuesday's full episode...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy