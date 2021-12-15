Block by Block ambassadors are seeing greater violence on WeHo’s streets

In 2019, the City of West Hollywood launched The Sunset Boulevard Arts and Advertising Program, an initiative designed to engage local businesses, landowners, media companies and design firms to use innovative approaches to integrate the Sunset Strip’s iconic tradition of billboard advertising more thoroughly into the local landscape and culture. The latest of these efforts is ‘Standing Meadow’ a billboard that will stand adjacent to the rustic farm-to-table restaurant, Eveleigh and which is owned by out-of-home media company, Orange Barrel Media (OBM). Seeking a design partner that could effectively complement the restaurant’s intimate and lush aesthetic and desire to enrich the space’s advertising potential with a larger gesture, OBM partnered with innovative Los Angeles design firm RIOS, who have distinguished themselves with a community-oriented design approach that has already brought natural and sustainable elements to projects around the Sunset Strip. This design is currently in development and will take its place among a series of projects by the firm that embrace the natural surroundings and the evolving progression of Sunset Boulevard.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO