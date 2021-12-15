ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Block by Block ambassadors are seeing greater violence on WeHo’s streets

By Brandon Garcia
 4 days ago
Shea Gibson has observed a troubling change in the temperament of the city’s streets. The Operations Manager of the city’s Block By Block program told the Public Safety Commission this week that he’s been speaking to his teams about a sense of rising crime spreading throughout West...

