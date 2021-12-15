ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Police: Suspect opened UPS packages, stole electronic devices

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged theft from packages in Manhattan. Just before...

greatbendpost.com

Related
Great Bend Post

Teens playing with gun before 15-year-old was killed

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 19-year-old has been charged with fatally shooting his 15-year-old friend with a pink gun while playing with it at a Kansas City-area home, according to court records. Elijah Soliz was charged Friday with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the Dec. 11...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Great Bend Post

Sheriff: Woman remains jailed after drug bust at Kansas home

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug allegations after an investigation at a home. Just after 4:30p.m. Tuesday, sheriff's deputies conducted a search warrant at a residence at 12379 244th Lane north of Holton, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Deputies arrested 33-year-old Kristina Elaine Hyatt,...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Sheriff: Kan. man missing since Wednesday's wind storm

ELLIS COUNTY —The Ellis County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating Derrick Scott Kelley who was reported missing by his fiance after being overdue from work. Kelley was last seen around 11th and Ash Street ln Hays on Dec. 15, 2021, at approximately 3:30 p.m. and...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

KHP worked over 70 accidents on windy Wednesday

TOPEKA — Three people died in motor vehicle accidents Wednesday as a powerful storm system swept across Kansas with hurricane-force wind gusts. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Troopers worked 51 non injury accidents across the state Wednesday and 20 injury accidents. In addition, the patrol assisted on the scene...
TOPEKA, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

