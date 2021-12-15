ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

‘Extremely rare’ deep-sea fish washes up on beach; experts say only 31 ever found worldwide

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dillon Davis
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jbc7H_0dNYGKoz00

SAN DIEGO ( KSWB ) – Another ultra-rare deep-sea fish has washed up this month on a beach in California, the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego said Tuesday.

Officials say scientists were notified Dec. 10 about a deceased female Pacific footballfish found at Swami’s Beach in Encinitas, in San Diego County. The creature measures nearly 13 inches long and weighs 5 pounds, Scripps spokeswoman Brittany Hook said in a news release.

Biden to tour storm-ravaged Kentucky

It is the third time in the past month a deep-sea fish was reported near an area beach, including the second such Pacific footballfish , which was photographed on Nov. 13 at a beach in La Jolla. An unusual 4-foot lancetfish also was found dead Dec. 1 on the sand at La Jolla Shores .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zl3ey_0dNYGKoz00
An ultra-rare Pacific footballfish was reported as washing ashore Dec. 10 at Swami’s Beach in Encinitas, Calif. Researchers with the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego say it’s the third time in the past month a deep-sea fish has been reported near a local beach. (Photos via Scripps Institution of Oceanography)

“Experts don’t have any evidence to theorize why these fish are washing ashore in Southern California, but are interested in learning more about the specimens that have been collected or any new ones that might wash up,” Hook said.

The institution called the most recent find “extremely rare,” noting only 31 known specimens of the specifies have ever been collected. Tissue samples from the fish are being collected for genetic analysis and its stomach contents are expected to be examined by researchers with Anela Choy’s lab at Scripps.

130 new HIV cases predicted in Kanawha County by end of year

Researchers are reminding the public that if they happen to come across an unusual find at the beach, “do not take it home.” Instead, notify a lifeguard and contact the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at scrippsnews@ucsd.edu or by phone at 858-534-3624.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
Kentucky State
City
Encinitas, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
City
La Jolla, CA
WOWK 13 News

Auto thefts rise across country

For many, a car is among the largest financial investments they’ll ever make, but car owners in the U.S. are increasingly at risk of losing their investment after a year that saw the most vehicle thefts in more than a decade.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Weather#Uc San Diego#Swami S Beach#Pacific Footballfish
WOWK 13 News

Cleveland Clinic extends postponing non-urgent surgeries due to rising COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Clinic has extended the postponement of non-urgent surgeries requiring a hospital bed through the end of the year. According to a statement, the Cleveland Clinic said it “continues to be challenged by rising inpatient volumes and patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at our Ohio hospitals” and needs to make additional beds […]
CLEVELAND, WV
WOWK 13 News

Best gift for every type of grandma

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for every type of grandma is best? Grandparents can provide insight into our heritage and culture. They also can play vital roles in the lives of our families whether they live close or far away. Because they are so important, only the best […]
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
WOWK 13 News

Mixed bag of weekend weather: 60s to snowflakes for some

(WOWK) — An interesting Friday night is underway with showers sliding across the area and temperatures moving upward before dawn, reaching the mid 50s before sunrise. Watch for fog and low visibility since many areas have visibility at or below a mile. Later Saturday we see showers moving across the southern coalfields of Kentucky and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Best hot chocolate gift set

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which hot chocolate gift sets are best? A delicious cup of hot chocolate warms the body and the spirit, especially during the festive holiday season. While hot chocolate may be somewhat of an indulgence, it’s certainly a drink that embraces feelings of coziness and happiness, […]
FOOD & DRINKS
WOWK 13 News

Best gifts for 3-year-olds

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for 3-year-olds is best?  It can be challenging to shop for an excellent gift for a 3-year-old these days. With so many TV shows, characters, apps and games out there, choosing one can be daunting. Who is their favorite character lately? What do […]
KIDS
WOWK 13 News

Best holiday gift baskets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which holiday gift basket is best? The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. […]
SHOPPING
WOWK 13 News

Update on records, rain, wind and the weekend weather

(WOWK) — An unseasonably warm weather pattern Thursday resulted in record high temperatures in Charleston, Huntington, Parkersburg and many other towns in the region. A cold front will swing over the area and cool things down a good bit on Friday. In fact, the high temperature will take place around 12:01 a.m. near 60 degrees […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy