National Signing Day: Michigan football signs Keon Sabb

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State

247Sports 4 71 10 10

Rivals 4 99 8 16

ESPN 4 141 8 17

On3 4 102 8 16

247Sports Composite 4 94 9 14

On3 Consensus 4 102 8 16

Vitals

Hometown Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

Projected Position Safety

Height 6-foot-2

Weight 200 pounds

Recruitment

Michigan got its man — though it was a bit of a circuitous route.

Sabb is a four-star recruit, but as recently as the summer, he was a five-star. He made some high-profile visits to Ann Arbor before committing to Clemson. It appeared as if his recruitment was over, until the Tigers went 9-3 and had upheaval on the coaching staff, particularly with Brent Venables departing to become the Oklahoma head coach.

Sabb made an unpublicized visit to Michigan for the Ohio State game, despite Dabo Swinney’s no-visit policy, and he decommitted shortly after. All signs pointed to Michigan, but when his IMG Academy teammate Daylen Everette pledged to Georgia on the eve of the early signing period, the Bulldogs made a gigantic push.

Deciding between Michigan, Georgia, Ohio State and LSU, Sabb ultimately committed to the Wolverines and sent in his NLI shortly after.

Readiness Level

Could potentially make an impact in Year1, depending on safety attrition.

Film

Scouting

Versatile, big-framed defender who could project as a safety or linebacker long-term. Was a do-it-all athlete at his initial high school prior to transferring to IMG Academy for his senior season. Made plays on offense as a receiver in addition to playing safety. A bouncy athlete who doubles as an above-the-rim dunker in basketball. Played as a deep safety for IMG as a senior, but projects more as a hybrid safety-linebacker type. Still technically unrefined in coverage but does show range in zone coverage. Can continue to improve his recognition and take-on skills.

A larger safety, at least by high school standards. Already carrying 200 pounds on a 6-foot-2 frame. Gifted multi-sport athlete that has thrown down a variety of impressive dunks on the hardwood over the years. Produced as a wide receiver on Friday nights facing top public school competition in New Jersey, but is being recruited by almost everyone to play defense in college. Takes sharp angles in coverage. Gets downhill in a hurry. Does a nice job of reading and reacting to what’s in front of him. Longer arms help make a difference at the catch point. Has flashed a physical side in pads and will square up with a ball carrier in the open field, but needs to get better at fighting off blocks. Ran track as a 9th grader and posted some respectable times, but foot speed a bit of a question mark without any recent verified athletic markers. Transferred into IMG Acadmey for his senior season where he is expected to be a field safety in a loaded Ascenders’ secondary. Has the looks of someone that will eventually make an impact on the backend of Power Five defense, but could also emerge as more of a box player and potentially even a hybrid linebacker that excels in coverage if body continues to fill out. Should get more explosive once training with a college strength coach and is likely to get more only more comfortable working on the defensive side of the ball once focus shifts completely towards making stops. Position ambiguity a plus in an era where many NFL front offices are rostering defenders that can do a variety of different things.