DENVER (CBS4) – A former registered nurse for a Colorado Springs hospital who lied to patients and federal investigators about taking pain medications from patients’ delivery pumps for a “study” was sentenced last week to 12 months in federal prison. Alicia Nickel-Tangeman, 44, will also serve one year of supervised release at the end of her incarceration. U.S. District Court Judge Christine M. Arguello issued the sentence Nov. 30. Nickel-Tangeman, formerly of Woodland Park, had pleaded guilty in August to four counts of obtaining controlled substances using fraud and deception while she was on the job. She faced up to four years imprisonment...

COLORADO STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO