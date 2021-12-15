Tatum Eagle athletes earn All-District honors

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles’ Week 15 game against the Washington Football Team will be rescheduled to Tuesday, the NFL said Friday. The game was originally scheduled to be played at 1 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. The NFL officially announces three games were moved from this weekend pic.twitter.com/YPdyEh3Bw3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 17, 2021 The game is rescheduled due to Washington having dozens of players in health and safety protocols. They have more than 20 players in COVID protocols, including starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. pic.twitter.com/6hAWfewE7s — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 17, 2021 Several Eagles tweeted about the game being moved on Friday, and none of them are happy. Damn I thought the team would have to forfeit!!! This crazy🤦🏾‍♂️ — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) December 17, 2021 So we have to suffer, and compromise our schedule because of another teams mistake. Make it make sense! Smh — Rodney McLeod (@Rodney_McLeod4) December 17, 2021 LOL — Alex Singleton (@alexsingleton49) December 17, 2021 The NFL also rescheduled the Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders game to Monday night. The game was originally scheduled to be played on Saturday.

