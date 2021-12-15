ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Argentina cuts taxes on grain exports, but only if they're organic

By Eliana Raszewski, Jorge Iorio
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Argentina will cut export taxes on soybeans, corn and wheat, but only if they are organics, which currently make up a small fraction of the major grains producer's harvest.

The South American country's government said many organic and ecological products would see export tariffs eliminated. Organic wheat, corn and soy would pay reduced rates under the scheme to encourage production and bring in export dollars.

The move may cheer some farmers, though it doesn't affect the vast majority of grains exports, which do not classify as organics. Argentina is the world's top exporter of processed soy, the No. 2 exporter of corn and a major wheat producer.

"This aims to align Argentina to the world market trend and increase the amount of products exported with organic certification," the Economy Ministry said in a statement.

The tariff cuts will include organic wines, sauces, fruits and vegetables. Organic corn and wheat will see rates cut to 7% from 12% previously, while organic soybeans and soy meal will see cuts to 28% and 25% respectively from 33% and 30% now.

Argentina is a major organics producer, but the segment makes up a small part of its farm produce.

"We are the 2nd country in the world with the largest number of hectares planted with organic products, with more than 3.7 million hectares, only behind Australia," the ministry said.

"However, organic production represents only 2.5% of the total hectares planted in the country."

The ministry, which is trying to bolster domestic production without losing vital tax income on grains sales, also cut export tariffs on some "regional products", which is said would impact products that saw exports of $2.4 billion in 2020.

Reporting by Eliana Raszewski and Jorge Iorio Editing by Adam Jourdan and Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Japan's 10-year bond yields fall as Omicron fears curb risk appetite

TOKYO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond yields fell on Monday on higher demand for save-haven debt as fears over an economic slowdown loomed amid the swift spread of the Omicron variant worldwide. The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.040%. Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose...
WORLD
AFP

Argentina and the IMF: still bound in a love-hate relationship

Argentina has long had a stormy relationship with the International Monetary Fund, which many in the country see unfavorably even though it has provided a credit lifeline after decades of what experts call "very poor management of public finances." Twenty years after an economic, political and social crisis that shook the country -- and was felt around the world -- Argentina is now traversing a tense financial patch, having never fully regained the confidence of world markets. With four in 10 Argentines still living in poverty, the country is anxious to avoid a replay of the 2001 debacle. Argentina finds itself struggling to refinance its latest loan -- contracted with the agency in 2018 -- amid economic recession, with yearly inflation surpassing 50 percent and with depleted monetary reserves.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Russia says to cut wheat export quota to 8 million tonnes

MOSCOW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Russia plans to set its wheat export quota at 8 million tonnes, the country's economy ministry said on Friday, marking a 1 million tonne reduction from a previously planned level. Supplies from Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, are down this marketing season, with Moscow...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organic Products#Organic Produce#Exporter#South American#The Economy Ministry
AFP

Argentina govt says budget defeat will 'affect' debt negotiation

Argentina's government suffered an embarrassing defeat on Friday as its 2022 budget was rejected by parliament, with Economy Minister Martin Guzman insisting this would "affect" its debt renegotiations with the International Monetary Fund. Guzman said the defeat "weakens us as a nation-state within Argentina and before the world. And that hurts us." The defeat came just hours before President Alberto Fernandez held a virtual meeting with IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva. "I spoke with the head of the IMF @KGeorgieva," said Fernandez on Twitter.
BUSINESS
Reuters

GRAINS-Wheat eases further as weak charts, export competition weigh

(Updates with European trading, adds Paris to dateline) PARIS/BEIJING, Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. and European wheat futures extended losses on Thursday as weak chart signals and export competition from Black Sea and southern hemisphere suppliers weighed on prices. Soybeans were firm, supported by a rebound in vegetable oil markets, while corn was little changed as traders continued to assess weather prospects for South American crops. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was down 0.5% at $7.52 a bushel by 1322 GMT. It earlier rose slightly before turning lower to trade near a seven-week low struck on Wednesday, when the contract shed almost 4%. "For now it's hard to predict if Chicago prices will hold this technical floor," a European trader said. Euronext March wheat also slipped further to touch a near two-month low at 272.75 euros ($309.35) a tonne, as a rise in the euro added to technical pressure. Wheat futures have retreated since multi-year highs set last month as worries over the Omicron coronavirus variant and easing concerns about global wheat supply have encouraged selling. A wheat tender held this week by Algeria exacerbated selling pressure as traders expect the importer to overlook French wheat and take supplies from Argentina and Ukraine. A drier spell in Australia has also tempered fears over rain damage to what is forecast to be a record harvest. Selling momentum has built up this week despite a string of other import tenders and reports that Russia is considering a smaller wheat export quota than previously planned. CBOT soybeans were up 0.9% at $1274-1/4 a bushel, helped by strength in soyoil and palm oil. The National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) said soyoil supplies among its U.S. members slipped in November, surprising analysts who had expected stockpiles to climb. CBOT corn was up 0.1% at $5.86-1/2 a bushel. The risk of persisting dry conditions in southern Brazil and Argentina in the coming weeks, despite rain relief for crops in recent days, was underpinning soy and corn markets, traders said. Prices at 1322 GMT Last Change Pct End 2020 Ytd Pct Move Move CBOT wheat 752.00 -4.00 -0.53 640.50 17.41 CBOT corn 586.50 0.75 0.13 484.00 21.18 CBOT soy 1274.25 11.75 0.93 1311.00 -2.80 Paris wheat 272.50 -3.25 -1.18 195.50 39.39 Paris maize 242.25 -0.50 -0.21 219.00 10.62 Paris rape 713.25 10.75 1.53 418.25 70.53 WTI crude oil 71.29 0.42 0.59 48.52 46.93 Euro/dlr 1.13 0.01 0.50 1.2100 -6.27 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne ($1 = 0.8817 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Emily Chow in Beijing; Editing by Devika Syamnath, Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Alison Williams)
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

GRAINS-U.S. wheat rises after news of Russia reducing export quota

BEIJING, Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat prices rose on Thursday, following news that Russia could reduce its export quota for the commodity, while firmer soyoil futures drove the soybean contract higher. CBOT soyoil futures rallied after the National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) said supplies among its U.S. members had...
AGRICULTURE
whtc.com

Dairy exporter Fonterra to invest $2.7 billion to grow, cut emissions

(Reuters) – Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd, the world’s biggest dairy exporter, said on Monday it would invest about NZ$4 billion ($2.72 billion) by 2030 to move milk into higher value products, pursue growth, and reduce emissions. The New Zealand-based firm expects to return NZ$1 billion to investors over...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Argentina
agfax.com

Global Markets: Coarse Grains – Global Corn Starch Exports

Starch (HS 110812) accounts for about 70 percent of a dry corn kernel. Extracted via the wet-milling process, corn starch is widely used in food manufacturing as well as in textiles, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, biodegradable packaging, and other industrial goods. After years of continuous growth, global trade fell 10 percent in...
AGRICULTURE
740thefan.com

Argentina’s beef sector has a solution for export standoff: fatter cows

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina’s beef industry has posed a solution to a standoff with the government over beef export caps, put in place to increased domestic supply and tamp down inflation: fatter cows. The sector chamber CICCRA on Thursday proposed that the government mandate a gradual increase...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Mostly Lower, Await Export Sales and WASDE

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn was up 1/4 cent, March soybeans were down 5 1/2 cents and March KC wheat was down 10 cents. CME Globex Recap: Nearly all commodities are starting lower Thursday, but it is interesting to note January soybean meal on the Dalian was up 2.0%. Later Thursday morning, traders will see USDA’s weekly report of export sales, weekly jobless claims, the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, natural gas storage and USDA’s WASDE report for December.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Mali suspends grain exports amid fears of food shortages

BAMAKO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Mali has indefinitely suspended exports of rice, maize and other grains to protect its food supply as the United Nations warned of worsening hunger in West Africa, the minister of trade and industry said on Tuesday. Mali is a major producer and exporter of grains...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Russian gas exports to Europe via Yamal pipeline remain tiny

MOSCOW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Russian natural gas deliveries to Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline have remained at very low levels early on Monday after a drop on the weekend, data from German network operator Gascade showed. Flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border were down to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

China puts pioneering 'pebble bed' nuclear reactor into operation

SHANGHAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - China has launched a new high-temperature gas-cooled nuclear plant in the eastern coastal province of Shandong, the first to make use of ‘pebble bed reactor’ (PBR) technology developed by state-run China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC). The first unit of the Shidaowan reactor project,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Pemex Plans Cut In Oil Exports In 2022

Mexico’s Pemex plans to reduce the amount of oil it exports next year and use it domestically instead, Bloomberg has reported, as the country seeks to reduce its dependence on expensive fuels by processing more oil locally. Mexico is the third-largest oil exporter in the Americas after the United...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Organic growth the priority for luxury group Zegna, says CEO

ROME (Reuters) -Organic growth is the priority for Italian luxury group Ermenegildo Zegna, its Chief Executive said on Monday as the company makes its debut on the New York Stock Exchange. Founded as a textile company in 1910 and now a leader in luxury menswear, Zegna has turned to investors...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Japanese shares end 2% lower as Omicron fears, China rate cut weigh

TOKYO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Japanese shares closed sharply lower on Monday after a rate cut in China's lending benchmark failed to lift investor sentiment while the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to stoke worries over an economic slowdown worldwide. The Nikkei share average (.N225) lost 2.13% to...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

251K+
Followers
256K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy