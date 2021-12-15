ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Here's What Donovan Mitchell Tweeted About Steph Curry

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FiuhO_0dNYE3pT00

Steph Curry broke the NBA's all-time three-point record in the game between the Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks on Tuesday night. Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz sent out a tweet about Curry after the accomplishment.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Steph Curry made NBA history on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden when the Golden State Warriors were playing the New York Knicks.

The two-time MVP nailed the three-pointer that gives him the most in NBA history passing Ray Allen to be at the top of the list.

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz sent out a tweet about Curry after the huge milestone, and the tweet from Mitchell can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Warriors have a lot to be happy about this season, because in addition to Curry's record, they also have a 23-5 record after beating the Knicks 105-96.

The 23 wins are the most in the NBA.

After missing the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, they are once again a contender to win an NBA Championship, and Curry looks like he could win another MVP.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Draymond Green Thinks He and Steph Curry Would Not Have "Had the Success" Without Each Other

For nearly a decade, Draymond Green and Steph Curry have shared many memorable NBA moments playing together on the Golden State Warriors. Green recently spoke to FOX Sports‘ Melissa Rohlin about how his relationship with Curry has grown over the years, “If there were two me’s, it might not be as loud in the locker room as it needs to be at times. And, if there were two of him, nobody would know when to shut up. It’s the perfect balance.” When it came down to discussing their bond on the court Green added,
NBA
New Pittsburgh Courier

What happened to millions of NBA All-Star Stephen Curry’s money?

WASHINGTON – They are a diverse bunch. Some are just eligible to vote. Many are not old enough to legally drink, while others are full-grown adults working on graduate degrees. Their hometowns and backgrounds are a microcosm of America and beyond — East Lansing, Michigan; Chesapeake, Virginia; York, Pennsylvania;...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
fadeawayworld.net

5 NBA Players That Could Break Stephen Curry's All-Time 3-Point Record

Now that we have a new three-point king, it’s time to start thinking about who is going to catch Stephen Curry. With the game tailored to three-point shooters, we are more likely to see more of the younger generation overtake the records that Reggie Miller and Ray Allen set in the past. Scoring 3,000 career three-pointers could eventually be not as special 10 years from now.
NBA
AllRaptors

Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins Not Joining Warriors in Toronto

The Toronto Raptors are getting a little lucky. Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, and Otto Porter will all be sidelined for the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, the team announced. That'll give the Warriors nine available players, most notably Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, the seventh and 14th picks in the 2021 NBA Draft, respectively.
NBA
Bay Area Sports Page

The Warriors - Stephs record, Rolexes, Wiseman and Thompsons Return?

It’s been a fun week if you are a Golden State Warriors fan, and there’s also plenty to be excited about. The Warriors are currently riding comfortably as the Western Conference leader, with only Phoenix close. The team currently has a 23-5 record, with Phoenix being one game behind and other closest teams trailing by at least three games. Safe to say, things are going well in San Francisco.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Ray Allen
Person
Donovan Mitchell
ESPN

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green among several Golden State Warriors set to rest against Toronto Raptors

BOSTON -- The Golden State Warriors are resting Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and several other players in advance of Saturday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after Friday's 111-107 win over the Boston Celtics that he would discuss the possibility with GM Bob Myers of resting some veterans as the Warriors enter into the second night of a back-to-back at the end of a five game East Coast swing.
NBA
San Francisco Chronicle

Jonathan Kuminga flashes potential in Warriors’ blowout loss to Raptors

TORONTO — Early in the Warriors’ 119-100 loss to the Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night, rookie forward Jonathan Kuminga took two dribbles into the key and, with three defenders in front of him, leaped toward the rim. Toronto’s Scottie Barnes and OG Anunoby quickly gave up...
NBA
MySanAntonio

Here's how the Spurs all-time 3-point leaders compare to Steph Curry's record

Steph Curry broke the record for most three-point shots scored in a career on December 14, sailing past Ray Allen's career record in 511 fewer games. Curry now has 2,977 made three-pointers in the regular season and 470 in the playoffs. More Spurs on MySA: Coach Pop and his controversial...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Golden State Warriors#The Utah Jazz#The New York Knicks#Mvp#The Chicago Bulls#The Eastern Conference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
AllClippers

Steph Curry Reacts to NBA's COVID-19 Situation

The NBA has recently been severely impacted by COVID-19, with several players having to enter the league's health and safety protocols. With many teams being without their top players, forcing emergency signings and G-League call-ups, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry was asked about the situation. Warriors reporter Mark Haynes...
NBA
firstsportz.com

“Stephen Curry, honor me by scoring from mid-range and not a 3”: Suns veteran Eddie A Johnson made honest admission from 3-Point King whilst surpassing him in the All-Time Scoring List

It seems like the NBA 2021-22 Season is going to be all about Stephen Curry embracing his scoring potential by breaking several NBA records. That is wat is believed by Phoenix Suns’ veteran Eddie A Johnson who has gone onto make a special request from the Golden State Warriors marquee on how to surpass him in the NBA All-Time scoring list. Safe to say, it might be his 13th year in the league, yet Curry is determined to make it his best ever.
NBA
HollywoodLife

Candace Parker Married & Expecting 2nd Child: WNBA Star Says She Tied The Knot 2 Years Ago

The WNBA player revealed that she and Russian basketball player Anya Petrakova got hitched two years ago in an anniversary post. There’s a baby on the way! Candace Parker, 35, made a double announcement on her Instagram on Tuesday December 14. The Chicago Sky player wished her partner Anya Petrakova, 37, a happy anniversary and also announced the Russian basketball pro was pregnant with their first child together. Candace hadn’t made their marriage public prior to sharing the series of photos of themselves as a doting couple.
CELEBRITIES
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
608
Post
565K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy