Two Kentucky infants placed in a bathtub with a blanket, pillow and a Bible by their grandmother as a deadly tornado approached survived even after the tub was ripped from the floor and “lifted,” she has claimed.Clara Lutz’s voice broke as she described the night of 10 December – when historic storms swept through the state and levelled her house in Hopkins County. She told 14 News that she was looking after Kaden, 15 months, and Dallas, 3 months, at the time.Ms Lutz put the babies in the tub and covered them up as the tornadoes tore a path...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 HOURS AGO