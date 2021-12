Prediction no 1 . OSU will have one of the best secondaries in college football next year . Even if Banks doesn’t return the secondary goes from very inexperienced to 6 guys with starting experience . Brown had NFL talent but needs to stay healthy , Burke could be next in line for OSU CB 1st rounders ( 2024) and both Proctor and Hickman will be drafted in 2023 . If Johnson or Hancock show up when they get playing time the Buckeyes will be looking great at CB as well into 2023 . Martinez looked like a playmaker then didn’t seem to get much playing time late in the year . He seems to have a nose for the ball . Banks is another wild card . Does he want to test the NFL waters? His 2021 year would only have seemed to hurt his stock . He needs to return , but OSU just might have better guys . Once again the change in scheme may make this secondary look outstanding in 2022. Either way I love the depth and talent . My second prediction . OSU will have more picks and one of the highest rated Defenses against the pass in 2022 . We won’t see any Purdue type schemes being called under Knowles , and the CBs will get a chance to show off their talent .

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO