Virginia Cavaliers vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Knights. After eleven days off from competition, the ‘Hoos look to get back on track following a tough loss at James Madison with a home contest against one of college basketball’s worst teams. The Knights currently sit at 0-9 on the season. Safe to say, this should be a get right game for Virginia before the team heads into much more competitive contests against ACC competition.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO