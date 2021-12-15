ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Northern Oil & Gas out with punchy shareholder return plans

By Nathan Allen
Seekingalpha.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinneapolis based Northern Oil & Gas (NYSE:NOG) out this morning with a competitive and unique dividend plan. The base dividend is set to grow 20% per quarter, until reaching 33c/s quarterly in 2023 (1.32/s...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
industryglobalnews24.com

Meeting the Global Need of Oil and Gas

The Malaysian industry of Oil and Gas Services and Equipment (OGSE) has a significant role to play in the country’s oil and gas industry. In recent years, the OGSE has contributed heavily to producing sustainable energy at affordable prices, has made it accessible for all, and has created many job opportunities in the world.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Galecto: Selling At Cash Value

Today, we offer up our first look at a small developmental company based in Europe called Galecto. There is no worse tyranny than to force a man to pay for what he does not want merely because you think it would be good for him. ― Robert A. Heinlein.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Northern Oil & Gas Aims To Grow Quarterly Dividend To $0.33 By Q4 2023

Northern is planning on gradually increasing its quarterly dividend from $0.08 in Q4 2021 to $0.33 in Q4 2023. Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) has outlined its plans to grow its base quarterly dividend from $0.08 per share (in Q4 2021) to $0.33 per share in Q4 2023. This base dividend appears supportable at $50 WTI oil and $3.00 NYMEX gas, and the gradual ramp up in its dividend would result in it generating near $550 million in combined positive cash flow after dividend payments in 2022 and 2023 at current strip ($70 and $65 WTI oil respectively).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Oklahoman

Oil and Gas prices effective Dec. 14, 2021

Natural Gas (Henry Hub) as of 3 p.m. EST Tuesday. Today’s AAA Oklahoma average gas price at the pump. Current - Regular: $2.894; Mid-grade: $3.154; Premium: $3.369; Diesel: $3.146. Yesterday – Regular: $2.891; Mid-grade: $3.158; Premium: $3.373; Diesel: $3.152. Year ago - Regular: $1.886; Mid-grade: $2.135; Premium: $2.355;...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Oil Rigs#Oil And Gas#Crude Oil Price#Northern Oil Gas#Nog#33c S#Company#Pioneer#Pxd
naturalgasworld.com

Tamaska Oil and Gas acquires Mongolian CBM project

The project is situated around 20 km from the Chinese-Mongolian border and close to the northern China gas transmission and distribution network. Sydney-listed Tamaska Oil and Gas has signed an agreement to acquire Telmen Energy, which holds a 100% interest in the Gurvantes XXXV coalbed methane (CBM) project in Mongolia, it said on December 16.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
industryglobalnews24.com

Influential Data on the US Oil and Gas

Analysts have said that as the traders were busy focusing on the Pandemic and its development in Europe, a US federal report on storage levels of commercial crude oil along with refined petroleum products went by unnoticed. The Energy Information Administration of the United States publishes data on a weekly...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Queensland releases land for oil, gas exploration

The government's plan sets out a programme of eight tender areas for oil and gas exploration to be released in December. More than 14,400 km2 of land in Queensland will be made available for oil and gas exploration...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Key Oil and Gas Themes for 2022

Analysts at Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research have revealed their 'key' oil and gas themes for 2022. Analysts at Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research have revealed their “key” oil and gas themes for 2022 in a new report sent to Rigzone on Monday. One...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Seekingalpha.com

Gold Price Action Bullish Potential Proves Excellent For SGOL

The Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) provides excellent exposure at low prices to the physical gold market. The Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is a grantor trust established on 9th September, 2009 owned by Aberdeen Standard Investments Incorporated (ASII) effective April 27, 2018 with $2.306 billion worth of assets under management and JP Morgan Chase Bank as its primary custodian (Source). It primarily serves to provide paper-based exposure to the physical gold market, and to that end the only physical asset underlying shares in the ETF is gold. Shares in this ETF are generally issued in baskets of at least 100,000 shares, according to the fund prospectus, in exchange for a proportional amount of gold that is stored by the custodian. Shares of this ETF are not redeemable for gold unless they are aggregated in baskets of the specified amount - specifically, 1000 ounces according to the fund prospectus. Therefore, these shares are merely certificates of granted ownership under another entity's custody for the retail investor.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Vontier commences exchange offer

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) commenced an offer to exchange all of its company's outstanding unregistered 1.800% Senior Notes due 2026 for an equal total principal amount of the company's registered 1.800% Senior Notes due 2026, all of its outstanding unregistered 2.400% Senior Notes due 2028 for equal total principal amount of its registered 2.400% Senior Notes due 2028 and all of its outstanding unregistered 2.950% Senior Notes due 2031 for equal total principal amount of company's registered 2.950% Senior Notes due 2031.
MARKETS
naturalgasworld.com

US-based EQT to return capital to shareholders

The company said it can do that while also working to lower its corporate emissions. US energy company EQT said December 13 that it could return capital to its shareholders while still pursuing a reduction in overall emissions. The board of directors at EQT approved a $1bn share repurchase program...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Oil & Gas Investors Are Underestimating This Systemic Risk

When I started my career as a third-party reservoir engineer twenty-six years ago, plugging costs seemed optional to this neophyte. Salvage value probably covered abandonment costs, so they could be ignored. Any included costs were made irrelevant by discounting, and it was more than fair to assume that someone else would buy the asset (without consideration for asset retirement obligations) long before the time came to spend the money. All of these have slowly changed, and, in my observation, none of those assumptions can be relied on any longer. Decades of changing and accumulating plugging costs make them significant, and standard present value measures of the liabilities obscure the more relevant cash flow implications.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Shareholders of oil giant Shell vote in favor of London move

The Anglo-Dutch company has said the simplification of its dual tax structure is designed to strengthen its competitiveness, accelerate its energy transition plans and help to make distributing profits to shareholders more straightforward. A final tally of results showed 99.8% of shareholders backed the special resolution, according to Reuters. Critics...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Panhandle Oil and Gas

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2021-12-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Panhandle Oil and Gas will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.07. Panhandle Oil and Gas bulls will hope...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Bringing Transparency to Oil and Gas Supply Chains

According to the MIT Center for Transportation and Logistics, digitally transforming the supply chain can lead to a 50% reduction in process costs and increase revenue by 20%. While many industries have reaped these benefits, the oil and gas industry is early in the journey of adopting digital technologies such as cloud computing, advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) that can drive similar results.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

4 Oil & Gas Pipeline Stocks to Buy on the Dip

The oil and gas industry has registered substantial returns fueled by rising prices over this year. Oil prices have posted solid gains this week. On the other hand, analysts expect the oil and gas pipeline market to grow significantly over the upcoming years. Fundamentally sound oil and gas pipeline stocks Enterprise Products (EPD), MPLX (NYSE:MPLX), Oasis (OMP), and Martin (MMLP) are expected to gain from the industry tailwinds. The recent dips in these stocks could be the right opportunity to bet on them.Fossil fuel companies have experienced an unprecedented rise in their profits, raking in billions of dollars in the first nine months of this year. In the third quarter, gas prices in the country have increased by 50% year-over-year to an average of $3.40 per gallon. After posting solid gains earlier in the week, oil prices steadied at around $75 per barrel on December 8.
TRAFFIC
Seeking Alpha

Ferguson: Maximizing Shareholder Returns

Activism by Trian Partners is helping Ferguson attain a higher multiple. Ferguson PLC (NYSE:FERG) is a UK-headquartered business in the Industrials industry. After selling its UK business Wolseley at the start of this year, all of the FTSE 100 group's revenues come from North America. Ferguson listed on the NYSE after US hedge fund and activist investor Trian Partners, run by billionaire entrepreneur Nelson Peltz, pushed the company for a US listing to boost the multiple of the company as at that time the majority of revenues came from North America.
BUSINESS
rigzone.com

Oil and Gas Investments Must Rise to $523B a Year

The IEF said spending on oil and gas projects slumped 30 percent to $309 billion in 2020. The Riyadh-based International Energy Forum has called on companies to raise investment in oil and natural-gas production to $523 billion a year by the end of this decade to prevent a surge in energy prices and economic unrest.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy