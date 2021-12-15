Northern Oil & Gas out with punchy shareholder return plans

The Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) provides excellent exposure at low prices to the physical gold market. The Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is a grantor trust established on 9th September, 2009 owned by Aberdeen Standard Investments Incorporated (ASII) effective April 27, 2018 with $2.306 billion worth of assets under management and JP Morgan Chase Bank as its primary custodian (Source). It primarily serves to provide paper-based exposure to the physical gold market, and to that end the only physical asset underlying shares in the ETF is gold. Shares in this ETF are generally issued in baskets of at least 100,000 shares, according to the fund prospectus, in exchange for a proportional amount of gold that is stored by the custodian. Shares of this ETF are not redeemable for gold unless they are aggregated in baskets of the specified amount - specifically, 1000 ounces according to the fund prospectus. Therefore, these shares are merely certificates of granted ownership under another entity's custody for the retail investor.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO