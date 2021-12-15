ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID Case in Blinken Press Curtails His Southeast Asia Tour

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (AP) — A positive COVID-19 test among U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s traveling party has cut short the top diplomat’s first official tour of Southeast Asia. A member of the press corps accompanying Blinken on what was to have been a three-nation visit to...

