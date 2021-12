Henrico Property Transactions – Dec. 1-7, 2021

9818 Union Jack Place

– $216,000, 1,140 SF (built in 1985), from Melody E. Rush to Harsha S. Rao.

4939 Long Bridge Road – $230,000, 1,782 SF (built in 1996), from Mary Elizabeth Marshall to Dennis A. and Michele S. Spaulding.

9319 Becton Road – $258,450, 1,140 SF (built in 1992), from Ryan W. Matheny to Raafat Maker and Sozan Ibrahim.

10220 Richmond Road – $285,000, 1,520 SF (built in 2007), from Brandy L. Murdock to Michael Darrell Cote II and Erin Marie Cote.

1149 Lee’s Crossing Court – $322,000, 1,608 SF (built in 1995), from Terri Dawn Reed to Brian M. Miller and Meggan M. Williams.

8161 Carriage Bend Lane – $359,010, 2,112 SF (built in 2021), from Townhomes at Parham Place LLC to Gina G. and Ricardo D. Edwards.

9104 Francis Marion Court – $376,000, 1,906 SF (built in 1999), from Richard M. and Tammy Waters to Rahibullah Amini and Fnu Fawzia.

11820 St. Marc Lane – $396,000, 1,892 SF (built in 1991), from Timothy J. and Lisa H. Brennan to Jaclyn B. Williams.

3934 Redbud Road – $458,000, 1,956 SF (built in 2012), from Susan D. Byerly to Akshit and Krina Patel.

8743 Brays Fork Drive – $485,000, 2,808 SF (built in 2004), from David and Brenda B. Keaton to Rahmatullah and Behishta Zaki.

8905 Watlington Road – $567,500, 2,073 SF (built in 1961), from Robert E. and J.F. Cooper to William James Smith II and Sarah J. Hallett.

12149 Manor Glen Lane – $656,000, 2,373 SF (built in 2016), from Dwayne A. and Barbara J. Foster to Harshavardhan Battepati and Sumana Reddy.

3805 Saddleseat Court – $860,000, 4,910 SF (built in 1998), from James H. and Anne B. Madden to Marshall R. Printy.

12729 Ellington Woods Place – $966,437, 3,894 SF (built in 2021), from Boone Homes Inc. to Mahesh Kumar Reddy Madadi and A. Yanala.

1861 Grey Oaks Park Lane – $1,300,000, 4,316 SF (built in 2020), from Tejas V. and Chandrika T. Raiyani to Mohammad Afzal and Riffat Parveen.