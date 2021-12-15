ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Friday: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

By Washingtonian Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us Friday, December 17 at 11 AM to chat with Washingtonian...

talbotspy.org

Food Friday: Let’s Bake!

I stopped by the post office yesterday, before 9:00, before the counter was open, to pick up some stamps from the machine in the lobby, and already there was a queue of grim folks, arms full of awkward holiday parcels. That was on December 9 – Christmas is still a couple of weeks away. The U.S. Postal Service has announced we should have all our packages in the system by December 15 if we have even the vaguest hope that they will arrive by the 25th. There is no more dilly dallying. This weekend is our last shot. I just love the threat of imminent holiday disaster.
SFGate

Food chat: It's cookie time! All your holiday baking questions, answered.

The Washington Post Food staff was recently joined by Vallery Lomas, winner of "Great American Baking Show" and cookbook author; Emily Nejad, Chicago baking instructor and custom cake baker; and Tara O'Brady, Toronto cookbook author, to discuss cookies and baking. Here are edited excerpts from that chat. Q: I am...
chestertownspy.org

Food Friday: Winter Celebrations

We are fomenting a full-blown winter holiday frenzy right now. I stood in line at the post office yesterday, with my arms full of brown paper packages, although the USPS frowns on them being tied up with string these days. I stirred up a bucket o’Chex Mix yesterday, mixed up some fudge the day before, and the day before that I unearthed the ancestral Gingersnaps recipe, and rolled out a few dozen cookies. We are ticking off the boxes of the old and the familiar, hoping to bring a little cheer to the COVID world we inhabit.
wamc.org

Food Friday 12/17/21: Rocco's Old Fashioned Italian Christmas Special

There are two visitors that we've come to expect at holiday time: Santa Claus down the chimney and Rocco DeFazio on Food Friday. Rocco's back! And this time he's joined by special guest star, Chef Ric Orlando. We'll roll back the years and talk about Italian Christmas Eves from long ago. Ray Graf hosts.
Washingtonian.com

Where to Find Feast of the Seven Fishes Dinners Around DC

The Feast of the Seven Fishes is an Italian-American tradition that calls for a seafood spread on Christmas Eve. These area restaurants are serving special menus for the holiday. 425 Seventh St., NW. Start the seven-course meal with fried calamari and clams before moving on to decadent dishes like seafood...
pdxmonthly.com

Where to Dine In and Get Takeout on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Sometimes, you want to enjoy the holidays without the added stress of cooking and trying to impress your relatives—or maybe your kitchen just isn’t equipped to handle all your holiday guests. Or maybe you’re not a Christmas reveler, but still want to eat some good food. Luckily, these restaurants, including brunch hot spot Sweedeedee and the recently relocated Quaintrelle, are open for Christmas Eve and/or Christmas Day takeout or dine-in.
Simplemost

These Saint Bernards Will Deliver You A Mini-Keg Of Beer For The Holidays

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Saint Bernards are not only cute, but they’re also incredibly resourceful. Case in point:...
Washingtonian.com

Kramers Has a New, Expanded Bar Alongside Its Bookstore

Kramers opens a new, expanded bar today, the latest upgrade in the 45-year-old bookstore and cafe’s reinvention. What was previously the travel and kids book sections, as well as storage for old books, is now a 26-seat bar serving 18 craft beers on tap, natural and small producer wines, and cocktails like the “English 75” with earl grey-infused gin. (Don’t worry, the travel and kids books still have a home in the shop.) Along with a new drink list, the bar has rolled out its own food menu with chicken and waffles sliders, French onion dip, and a spicy carrot chickpea tartine.
Chicago Public Radio

Food Friday: Julia Momosé on Japanese cocktail culture, new book

For the latest in our series “Food Friday,” Reset talks to renowned mixologist Julia Momosé about her new book, The Way of the Cocktail, and her push to legalize to-go mixed drinks during the pandemic. Momose is the creative force behind Kumiko, which earned the No. 61 spot on this year’s World’s 100 Best Bars list.
thecountrycook.net

Old Fashioned Bread Pudding

A classic recipe, this Old Fashioned Bread Pudding is easily made with chunks of French bread coated in a deliciously spiced custard! Perfect for a dessert, breakfast or brunch!. A CLASSIC AND EASY DESSERT. Bread Pudding has been a favorite sweet recipe for centuries. There are so many different flavors...
Washingtonian.com

Where to Find Yule Logs, Gingerbread Houses, Christmas Cookie Kits, and Other Holiday Desserts Around DC

904 Palmer Alley, NW; 1704 Connecticut Ave., NW; 2909 and 2905 District Ave., Fairfax; 7111 Bethesda Ln., Bethesda. These gelato shops are offering four flavors this holiday season: King Leo peppermint, with mint gelato, crushed peppermint, and melted dark chocolate; coffee gelato with Biscoff cookies; a take on an Argentine cake made with coffee-soaked chocolate cookies, whipped dulce de leche, and cream cheese; and vegan clementine sorbet.
Washingtonian.com

Gina Chersevani Launches Creative Cocktail Series Following Food Network Win

Gina Chersevani sees similarities between showing off as a mixologist and a peacock. “When their feathers aren’t showing, it’s not much to look at. When they open their feathers, there’s this beautiful thing,” says the owner of Last Call and Buffalo & Bergen. Her upcoming cocktail series at the latter’s Capitol Hill location is fittingly named Rising Peacock. “I’ve been doing cocktails my entire career, and I want to flip it a bit, and I want to be a little bit more showy with things that may not be so pretty,” says Chersevani.
Thrillist

Ben & Jerry's Newest Flavors Include a Dairy-Free Variety

The lactose intolerant community knows the pain—like not being able to enjoy a healthy helping of ice cream with your cake during a birthday celebration. But now, lactose intolerant mint chocolate ice cream lovers can pile the scoops high, worry-free with Ben & Jerry's new Mint Chocolate Chance flavor.
Washingtonian.com

Maketto Will Close for In-Person Dining for the Rest of the Year

A number of events and happenings are being cancelled or postponed in the wake of the Omicron variant’s arrival in Washington, and reports that DC’s daily Covid-19 case rate has more than doubled over the past month. It’s all starting to feel—sadly—like last year, especially with announcements like today’s from Erik Bruner-Yang. The high-profile DC chef posted on social media that his flagship restaurant Maketto will close through the remainder of this year “out of an abundance of caution to our staff and guests.”
Popculture

Subway Changes Name of Popular Menu Item

Customers scouring the Subway menu for the fan-favorite Protein Bowl may find themselves a little confused, as the beloved sandwich chain has changed the name of their Protein Bowls to No Bready Bowls. While Subway did not make an official announcement regarding the name change, Chew Boom suggested the decision was to help Subway "differentiate themselves from the competition."
