This Friday: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Kramers opens a new, expanded bar today, the latest upgrade in the 45-year-old bookstore and cafe’s reinvention. What was previously the travel and kids book sections, as well as storage for old books, is now a 26-seat bar serving 18 craft beers on tap, natural and small producer wines, and cocktails like the “English 75” with earl grey-infused gin. (Don’t worry, the travel and kids books still have a home in the shop.) Along with a new drink list, the bar has rolled out its own food menu with chicken and waffles sliders, French onion dip, and a spicy carrot chickpea tartine.
