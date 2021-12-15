ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OFFICIAL: QB Nicco Marchiol Signs with West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vu0uX_0dNY9rZm00

QB Nicco Marchiol

Height: 6'2" Weight: 215 lbs

Hometown: Chandler, AZ

High school: Hamilton

Power Five Offers:

Arizona State, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Rutgers, TCU, USC, Utah, West Virginia.

Group of Five Offers:

Charlotte, Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Liberty, South Florida.

Evaluation:

Marchiol does a good job of improvising when a play breaks down and makes big plays with his legs. He's very smooth in his throwing motion and has a good feel for dropping the ball over the receiver's shoulder, especially on fades in the back corner of the end zone. Not only does Marchiol have a strong and accurate arm but he knows when to let it rip and when to take what the defense is giving him. He's an excellent decision-maker that has great fluidity in the pocket and doesn't get overwhelmed by pressure. With Marchiol's skill set, he will be able to compete for the starting job early in his career.

Playing time projection:

If Jarret Doege decides to return, Marchiol could end up redshirting with Garrett Greene/Will Crowder battling for the backup spot. If Doege departs, Marchiol will have an opportunity to compete for the starting job. I would be surprised to see Marchiol start game one of the 2022 season at Pitt but with Neal Brown, you never know. He doesn't shy away from playing true freshmen and if Marchiol is ready, he'll start him.

