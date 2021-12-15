24 Things to Do This Weekend After Dark

Off The Strip is celebrating the holiday season with a 30-days of stories counting down to the big day Dec. 25! Our #WYD Holiday Guide features all the best places to go, experiences to have, festive displays, party destinations, holiday cocktails and dinners—plus where to shop local and cool ways to give back! Check out the features »

We’re deep into the holiday season now, when parties and events start to overlap and you’re forced to make tough decisions about where you want to be seen. As usual, this little weekly guide, After Dark, can help you plan. Don’t fret FOMO, you do what you want to do, and here are the 24 places you’ll go.

Wednesday, december 15

We’re going to start early this week, because there’s so much to talk about.

HEAR: National Finals Rodeo has left town, and now country star Luke Combs has the whole Strip to himself. On Wednesday he’ll bring his “What You See Is What You Get 2021 Tour” to T-Mobile Arena . It’s been a long wait for fans, as this show was originally scheduled for September. 7 p.m., $24+, t-mobilearena.com

DANCE: Encore Beach Club at Night hosts a holiday edition of its Hype At Night party featuring Deux Twins behind the decks. Expect to see glow in the dark neon décor, stilt walkers(!), neon confetti, dark bottle presentations, and more. 10:30 p.m., $35-$55, wynnsocial.com

Thursday, December 16

EXPERIENCE: Henderson’s Winterfest celebration rolls on with a movie night at Water Street Plaza. Bring blankets and cocoa for a viewing of 2000’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas on a 42-foot wide digital screen. 5:30 p.m., FREE, cityofhenderson.com

CHEER: The great Human Nature kicks off four nights of “Christmas Motown” at the South Point Showroom . Tickets are going fast, so don’t wait if you love that Motown. 7:30 p.m., $40, ticketmaster.com

SKATE (and DANCE): DJ Vice is back to spread holiday cheer at The Cosmopolitan’s Ice Rink . Join him for the annual Vice on Ice holiday party and collection drive benefiting Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth . Bring a new or gently used item from the NPHY “Wish List” and you’ll get complimentary admission and skate rental. 8 p.m., cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

Cosmopolitan Ice Rink

Friday, December 1 7

HEAR: Friday’s a big night for live music, starting with the return of Bruno Mars at Park MGM’s Dolby Live concert venue. The singer, and one-half of Silk Sonic, will perform Friday and Saturday at Park MGM before taking a short break ahead of his December 30 and New Year’s Eve shows. 9 p.m., $195+, ticketmaster.com

Meanwhile, “By Your Side” rapper Rod Wave brings his “SoulFly Tour” to UNLV’s Thomas and Mack Center. The 23-year-old is among the busiest in the game, with his latest studio album, the gold-certified SoulFly , reaching No. 1 on Billboard’s 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts. 8 p.m., $20-$120, unlvtickets.com

And wow, it’s been a minute since we heard from The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus . Relive your mid-aughts glory days when the band hits East Fremont Street’s Backstage Bar & Billiards to celebrate the 15 th anniversary of their debut album, Don’t You Fake It and the all-time single “Face Down.” Eyes Set to Kill and Dead American are among the opening acts. 8 p.m., $18-$36, eventbrite.com

If you’re looking to class things up on a Friday night, trumpeter and singer Brian Newman , who serves as bandleader for Lady Gaga’s Jazz & Piano show at Park MGM, is playing a late-night show at NoMad Library at NoMad Las Vegas . 11:30 p.m., $49, nomadlasvegas.com

DANCE: It’s freezing outside but it’s hot in the clubs this weekend. If it’s been a minute since you checked out Jewel Nightclub at ARIA, make it Friday night when Kid Conrad is doing his thing. 10:30 p.m., $20-$30, hakkasangroup.com

Or, you can get a taste of headliner Romeo Reyes at TAO Nightclub after dark. 10:30 p.m., $20-$30, taolvnc.taogroup.com

If you missed his Ice Rink appearance, you’re in luck, because DJ Vice is hanging around for a wild night at The Cosmopolitan’s Marquee Nightclub . 10:30 p.m., $20-$30, marqueelvnc.taogroup.com

Saturday, December 18

TASTE: Pinkbox Doughnuts is opening its new Henderson location at 10510 S. Eastern Ave. and it’s kind of a big deal because they’re bringing out a DJ, photo booth, airbrush tattoos and other party perks to celebrate. Plus there will be a doughnut-eating contest, free shirts for the first 100 guests, and a Wonka-esque giveaway with pink tickets hidden inside three doughnuts. Whoever gets a ticket gets free doughnuts for a year and that is the true meaning of Christmas. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., pinkboxdoughnuts.com

CHEER: The Golden Knights are out of town this weekend so T-Mobile Arena will play host to the eighth annual CBS Sports Classic featuring North Carolina vs. UCLA and Ohio State vs. Kentucky. If you love college basketball and want to try to get on TV, be there for tip-off. Noon, $30+, t-mobilearena.com

Or, if you just can’t get through the weekend without hockey, head to Orleans Arena to see the Henderson Silver Knights face off against the Abbottsford Canucks. Where’s Abbotsford? It’s in British Columbia. 4 p.m., orleansarena.com/events

CELEBRATE: It’s not just the holiday season, this month also marks the 20 th anniversary of Green Valley Ranch Resort and Spa . On Saturday night, the resort will host a free fireworks show at 9 p.m., and when it’s over you can head inside for the anniversary cocktail — “Forever Young” – that’s made with purple cotton candy, Belvedere, crème de violette, luxardo maraschino liquer, and lemon juice. You had me at purple cotton candy. 9 p.m., greenvalleyranch.com

Luxury Hotels in Henderson | Green Valley Ranch Resort Casino and Spa

And tis the season for “Cool Yule” at The Park outside of T-Mobile Arena on the Strip There will be live music, including carolers, and breakdancing elves. You might also want to try the signature beverage, The Cool Yule, which is made with lemonade, Triple Sec, vodka, and Coca Cola Zero Sugar. 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., theparkvegas.com

HEAR: The Platters are performing their “Very Merry Christmas” show tonight at Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel and Casino in Laughlin. Make the drive and enjoy some holiday music and maybe even some of the group’s iconic music catalog. 7 p.m., $35-$40, visitlaughlin.com

Speaking of icons, the one and only 50 Cent will be putting on a show for the Drai’s Nightclub crowd. 10:30 p.m., $40-$60, draisgroup.com

DANCE: Further up the Strip, you’ve got Gordo going at Wynn’s XS Nightclub after dark. 10:30 p.m., $45-$65, wynnsocial.com

And returning champs Cash Cash will make an appearance at Resorts World’s Zouk Nightclub . Dee Jay Silver will also be on hand to entertain the masses. 10:30 p.m., $20-$30, zoukgrouplv.com

Sunday, December 19

HEAR: Singer Anuhea Jenkins brings her “All Is Bright” holiday tour to Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq Promenade. 7 p.m., $25-$30, brooklynbowl.com

DANCE: DJ Beatbreaker headlines the latest edition of Night Circus at Marquee Nightclub after dark. 10 p.m., $20-$30, marqueelvnc.taogroup.com

And GOLF CLAP! gets the call at downtown’s Commonwealth . 10 p.m., $10, holyhouseevents.com