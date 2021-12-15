ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

National Signing Day: Michigan football signs Andrew Gentry

By Isaiah Hole
 3 days ago
Ratings

Stars Overall Position State

247Sports 4 147 11 2

Rivals 4 68 8 1

ESPN 4 78 12 1

On3 – – – –

247Sports Composite 4 88 8 1

On3 Consensus 4 64 7 1

Vitals

Hometown Littleton (Colo.) Columbine

Projected Position Offensive tackle

Height 6-foot-8

Weight 310-pounds

Recruitment

A class of 2020 commit to Virginia, Gentry is a member of the Latter Day Saints church and spent the past year-plus on a mission instead of reporting to Charlottesville. Michigan managed to flip the Colorado native just before signing day.

For more on his journey, check out this story from Brandon Justice at Rivals.

Readiness Level

Could be an immediate impact player.

Film

Scouting

Broad shouldered frame with thick lower half. Strong upper body at 310 pounds, with room to add some mass. Impressively agile for his size. Finishes blocks well. Repeatedly reaches the second level to open running lanes. Quick off the snap and maintains pad level through contact. Top-notch run blocker who seals his gaps. Room to improve as a pass blocker and with regard to his overall athleticism. Potential multi-year starter at Power Five level and NFL Draft Day 2 selection.

