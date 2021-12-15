ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Yummiest Cupcakes In California Are At This Cake Shop

By Zuri Anderson
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Everyone can get down for some bite-sized eats. Cupcakes are no different, being the perfect addition to parties, special events, and other gatherings. Not only are they easy to eat, but there are many ways to make them delicious. It's no surprise that there are hundreds of American bakeries and businesses dedicated to the small dessert.

With that said, where can you find the most decadent cupcakes in all of California? According to Yelp, the tastiest cupcakes in the Golden State are at...

Shea's Cakes !

This custom cake shop boasts a stunning 5-star average rating on the website. Known for its drop-dead gorgeous creations, Shea's Cakes also knows how to make beautiful cupcakes.

Reviewers praise the business for going above and beyond when it comes to their orders, along with the staff's professionalism.

Taking a look at their menu, they offer plenty of cake flavors, including vanilla, confetti, red velvet, Oreo, pumpkin cake, hummingbird cake (banana, pineapple, and coconut), and much more. Prices start at $35 for a regular dozen and go up if you want to add fondant and/or edible images. No matter what you choose, you won't be disappointed!

If you want to try these sweet treats, head on over to Canyon Country.

Click here to check out other American spots creating fantastic cupcakes.

IN THIS ARTICLE
