Alabama State

SIGNED: 4-Star ATH Antonio Kite officially signs with Alabama

By AJ Spurr
 4 days ago
The Crimson Tide has sought out players from all over the country at different positions, and today on Early National Signing Day, they program has landed a whole lot of talent. Now, they land a signed NLI from four-star athlete Antonio Kite.

Kite, from Anniston, Alabama, stands at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds and may likely be utilized as a defensive back.

The Alabama native was recruited by Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, Penn State and others.

Stay up to date with Alabama’s 2022 class with Roll Tide Wire’s ‘Early Signing Day Tracker.’

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow along with the early National Signing Day events.

