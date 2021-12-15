ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Local View: Peace on Earth threatened by US foreign policy

By Editorials
Duluth News Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeace on earth and good will toward men, women, and children is supposed to be the message of the holiday season. But jolly old St. Joe isn't loading his sleigh with peaceful toys, diplomatic solutions, and a demilitarized foreign policy. Instead, President Biden and his corporate-establishment elves are busy stuffing our...

Star-Herald

ADRIAN SMITH: Priortizing foreign policy

America is the shining city on a hill, and we need strong, democratic partners around the world to help defend Western ideals of liberty and human rights. Weakness in the face of provocations from foreign enemies who openly oppose these ideals, such as China and Russia, threatens the freedom, and in some cases the very survival, of friends and allies we have fought alongside to liberate. Clarity and consistency in securing our prerogatives and standing with those who aspire to freedom, democracy, and self-determination around the world is vital.
The Atlantic

Why Are Republicans Siding With Russia?

There’s been a lot of anger this week over Fox News’s born-again populist, Tucker Carlson, going all in on attacking NATO and siding with Russia at the very moment that Russian President Vladimir Putin is massing a gigantic military force on Ukraine’s border. But Carlson, this century’s Vladimir Pozner, has long been a Putin apologist. He’s just throwing off any last pretenses of whose side he’s on in the ongoing global contest between democracy and authoritarianism. (Spoiler: It’s not democracy.)
AFP

Russia demands talks on US, NATO containment amid Ukraine showdown

Russia on Friday unveiled proposals to contain the United States and NATO in the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe, calling for urgent negotiations with Washington as it amasses forces near Ukraine. Another US official told reporters that the United States would respond "sometime next week" on a format for talks and said that Russia should already know that parts of the proposal will be "unacceptable" to Washington.
Fox News

Nikki Haley on 'America Reports': Will take a 'miracle' for Biden to stand up to China, Putin

Former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley was asked on Tuesday about whether President Biden would show "strength" as Russia and China attempt to expand their reach. NIKKI HALEY: I mean, not unless a miracle happens. He hasn’t shown any strength the entire time he’s been in the presidency. But let’s look at the bigger picture here. I think if you look at the Trump administration, President Trump and the administration, we sanctioned Russians, we fought against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and we gave Ukraine anti-tank missiles. We did everything that showed strength. Same with China. We went and countered them and showed strength. The idea, all of that was for deterrence. You didn’t see Russia pushing on Ukraine. You didn’t see China pushing on Taiwan. The reason you’re seeing that now is because they smell weakness from America.
realcleardefense.com

While Massing Troops Against Ukraine, Putin Threatens the U.S. National Command Authority

As noted Russian journalist Pavel Felgenhauer pointed out in November 2021, “President Vladimir Putin declared that if the West deploys missiles to Ukraine that could reach Moscow ‘in five to ten minutes,’ Russia is ready to counter by deploying a ‘new naval hypersonic missile, which may reach [Western] decision-makers in 5 minutes, flying at Mach 9 speed.’ (Militarynews.ru, November 30).” (Emphasis added). Russia’s new nuclear-capable[1] naval hypersonic missile [the Tsirkon] was hyped by Putin as having a speed of Mach 9,” stating that it would become operational in 2022. The context of Putin’s statement was preparations for a Russian invasion of Ukraine, not NATO missile deployments. Nine days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned about a Ukraine conflict becoming a new Cuban missile crisis. Ten days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Russian Chief of the General Staff General of the Army Valery Gerasimov declared, “…any provocations by the Ukrainian authorities to settle the Donbas difficulties militarily will be thwarted.”
Washington Post

For world peace, this is the most threatening ‘ism’

Over the past century, one ideology after another has destabilized global politics and sparked war: fascism, communism, nationalism, imperialism. Among conflict-generating “isms” the most relevant one today, however, may be irredentism. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Irredentism, as the Free Dictionary defines it,...
Duluth News Tribune

Local View: The US a model for the world — of intolerance

We like to regard our country as a shining, welcoming light on the hill, beaming out “love between our brothers and our sisters,” as Peter, Paul and Mary sang in “If I Had a Hammer.” We like to point to the positive politicians we have had: Martin Sabo, Hubert Humphrey, Walter Mondale, and, yes, Arne Carlson and Bob Dole .
AFP

US urges Russia to withdraw from Ukraine border or face 'massive consequences'

The United States on Saturday urged Russia to pull back from the brink over Ukraine, warning that the G7 and its allies will impose tough measures if it abandons diplomacy. The warning came as Russian sabre-rattling against Ukraine and how to counter an increasingly assertive China dominated the first day of a two-day meeting of G7 foreign ministers in the British city.
reviewjournal.com

VICTOR JOECKS: Biden’s foreign policy incompetence could kill millions

It’s terrifying to think about, but President Joe Biden may be worse at foreign policy than he is at domestic policy. Start with Afghanistan. There are likely still hundreds of Americans and up to 14,000 green-card holders stuck there. That’s to say nothing of the presumably thousands of Afghans who helped the U.S. military that Biden left behind.
