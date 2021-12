If you’re reading this, you probably already know who won Season 21 of The Voice on Tuesday night (Dec. 14). If you don’t, then you should probably stop reading right now. Congratulations are in order for the trio from Pettisville, Ohio, Girl Named Tom. The group made history by becoming the first trio in 21 seasons to win The Voice. During the live finale, it came down to the final five. Jershika Maple (Team Legend) took fifth place, Hailey Mia (Team Kelly) took fourth place, Paris Winningham (Team Blake) came in third and Wendy Moten (Team Blake) finished second, handing the win to Girl Named Tom and giving Clarkson her fourth win on the show.

