Diamcor Mining Inc. [DMI-TSXV; DMIFF-OTCQB; DC3A-FSE] reported that an additional 2,925.66 carats of rough diamonds have been recovered, delivered, tendered, and sold from the processing of quarry material at the 70%-owned Krone-Endora at Venetia Project in Limpopo, South Africa, representing an increase of approximately 175.66 carats compared to the approximately 2,750 carats the company anticipated it would deliver, tender and sell as announced on November 18, 2021.

