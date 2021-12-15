ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel not unduly concerned over future of defensive quartet

Thomas Tuchel has insisted Chelsea’s out-of-contract defensive quartet know how much they are valued at Stamford Bridge amid big decisions on their future.

Club captain Cesar Azpilicueta, Toni Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Thiago Silva all have contracts expiring next summer and can talk to rival suitors from January 1.

Denmark star Christensen and Brazil veteran Silva are both expected to complete new deals without any hiccups.

Cesar Azpilicueta, pictured, is among Chelsea’s out-of-contract defenders (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Azpilicueta has attracted strong interest from the likes of Barcelona, while Rudiger is being heavily courted by Real Madrid.

Blues boss Tuchel remains unfazed by those contractual situations however, pointing out Chelsea’s continued selling power given the club’s status as European champions and Premier League contenders.

Asked if he was worried about the uncertainty around the four top defenders, Tuchel replied: “No, not so much.

“I think that all of these players know very well how much we appreciate them, the big role they play in our plans, in the presence of this team and of this club.

“And I think they are very aware of it and will not throw it away like this.

“Of course it’s their right now to do things, but it’s also their right to stay with us and create a future and be a part of the future of Chelsea Football Club.

“And we are honoured, we are honoured with patience, we are honoured also with confidence and we are honoured with a trust in the relationship between the players and the staff, but also between the players and the club, and this is how it should be.”

Thomas Tuchel, pictured, remains unfazed by Chelsea’s nucleus of defenders whose contracts expire next summer (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Chelsea got back to winning ways with Saturday’s 3-2 win over Leeds at Stamford Bridge, but the Blues trail league leaders Manchester City by five points.

Tuchel’s men have the chance to cut that lead to two points when they face Everton on Thursday, leaving the German coach accepting of the mounting pressure.

“Not so long ago it was the opposite position and Man City turned things around and I think that in the moment they have good form, they show it and their quality,” Tuchel said. “It was never in doubt that they had the quality, both them and Liverpool.

“We always knew that to be in a title race with City and Liverpool we would face adversity and tough moments.

“This was clear before so we cannot be surprised now. We cannot give in now or give up, this is simply impossible. Maybe it is exactly what we need at the moment, to overcome it.

“We were lucky this weekend, we did not feel so blessed with luck at West Ham in defeat, we did absolutely not have the luck on our side in the draw against Burnley so we should not start to excuse, or say sorry, for a late victory.

“We found a way to win this game, the next one is in front of us against Everton, we play at home and we do what we can to get three points.”

