There is a new George Jones and Tammy Wynette series going into production this week. What is the connection it has with Yellowstone?. We now know who is going to play the two main stars in the series. Also, we know that the series is going to be based on Georgette Jones’ own book The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George. Michael Shannon is going to take the role of Jones. Meanwhile, Jessica Chastain will take the role of Wynette. There will be some difficult moments portrayed in the series, for sure.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO