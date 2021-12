Steamboat Radio News by Shannon Lukens. Parents in the Steamboat Springs School District were notified by Superintendent Brad Meeks last night about an alleged national Tik Tok challenge. Tik Tok is a social media app. It references a school shooting or violence today, across the country. The Colorado Information Analysis Center has no specific information concerning threats or attacks planned at schools in Colorado but they are continuing to assess the situation. Dr. Meeks also says he is not aware of any threats at any schools in the Steamboat district, and that local law enforcement is aware. Students should always use Safe2Tell if they see any suspicious behavior. That number is 877-542-7233. Or call 911, or reach out to a trusted adult in the building.

