New Zealand's unique cigarette ban may be a model for other countries

By Becky Sullivan
KVCR NEWS
KVCR NEWS
 4 days ago
When New Zealand officials announced a unique, comprehensive plan last week to effectively end cigarette smoking in their country, tobacco researchers and health policy advocates elsewhere around the world perked up their ears. In fact, the policy is so sweeping that it could represent what experts refer to as...

