ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Good Luck Making Sense of This French Biopic About Céline Dion, or, Pardon, ‘Aline Dieu’

By Jackson McHenry
Vulture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAh, the Cannes Film Festival, host of some of the world’s most daring cinema, like, for instance, a movie about Céline Dion that uses the music of Céline Dion but for reasons that remain inexplicable...

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Helen Mirren Is Unrecognizable as She Transforms Into Israel's "Iron Lady" Golda Meir for New Film

Watch: Helen Mirren Talks "Solos" & Getting Into TikTok. From Queen Elizabeth II to Catherine the Great, Helen Mirren has played many powerful historical women. So it only makes sense that the 76-year-old actress has been cast in the role of Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, the only woman to ever hold the office. The movie will follow Meir as she works with the all-male Cabinet during the Yom Kippur War of 1973.
WORLD
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
Vulture

Everything Everywhere All at Once

If the multiverse is real, then we live in the best of all possible universes. Why? Because we live in the one in which Michelle Yeoh gets to star in movies like Everything Everywhere All at Once. The latest in A24-core stars Yeoh as Evelyn, or, rather, as Evelyns, a Chinese American woman who is recruited to stop an evil spreading across multiple universes. This means Yeoh plays seemingly endless variations on Evelyn across space and time, including a chef, a star, a soldier, a man, a space peasant, and a sign-spinner fo a pizza place. The funny and fast-paced Yeoh vehicle is from Daniels, the double-Daniel director duo behind the even weirder Swiss Army Man. Everything Everywhere All at Once is out on March 25, 2022.
MOVIES
Vulture

Tom Holland and Zendaya Are Having an Extremely Cute Spider-Man Press Tour

From red carpet photos to interviews, Tom Holland and Zendaya have been staying busy with promotions for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is out on December 17. The pair, who play the on-screen couple of Spider-Man and MJ, are rumored to be a real-life couple. (For the record, neither Holland nor Zendaya have ever officially confirmed that they’re dating, and both expressed a desire for privacy after paparazzi shared photos of them kissing this summer.) But regardless of whether they’re in a relationship or not, they’re co-stars for a reason! They have great chemistry and get along well, and fans enjoy seeing them interact. Here’s a roundup of some of the cutest “Tomdaya” moments from the Spider-Man: No Way Home press tour so far. As far as we know, the multiverse shouldn’t mess with this timeline.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Celine Dion
Person
Valérie Lemercier
Vulture

Deadwood Recap: Pardon My French

Welcome to 12 Days of Deadwood, in which Matt Zoller Seitz, author of the upcoming A Lie Agreed Upon: The Deadwood Chronicles, revisits the first season of the landmark HBO drama one episode at a time. Up today: “Reconnoitering the Rim,” written by Jody Worth and David Milch and directed by Davis Guggenheim, which originally aired on April 4, 2004.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Vanessa Kirby Forgets Who She Is in the Italian Studies Trailer

If you think Italian Studies sounds like Italian Community, think again. Directed by Adam Leon, the film follows Alina Reynolds (Vanessa Kirby) and her adventure through the unknowns of New York City as she struggles to remember her own identity. She’s lost all of her memory but finds an anchor in a charismatic teenager (Simon Brickner), who guides her through the cityscape. Strangers real and imagined remind her she’s an author who wrote a book about teenagers. Alina doesn’t know Simon, whom she apparently should, but still she places her trust in him as they explore the city. “I think you’re very obviously special,” Simon tells her. “’Cause you came with me and nobody would. It’s a violation of social norms, but you didn’t give a fuck about any of that.” Magnolia Pictures is set to release the film in theaters and on demand January 14 with music by Nicholas Britell.
MOVIES
Vulture

Jamie Demetriou Will Jump Into a Canal for Art

Jamie Demetriou makes this look easy, even when it’s anything but. The third season of his BAFTA-winning comedy Stath Lets Flats arrived on HBO Max on December 3 and is as funny and polished as ever, with Stath becoming a father for the first time as he struggles to save (or even just contribute meaningfully to) his father’s property-management business. The pure silliness of the show belies how difficult it was to create. Demetriou wrote this season through what one hopes will be known going forward as his adversity era: a pandemic, his father — already struggling with dementia — contracting COVID, and a serious case of writer’s block that lockdown did nothing to alleviate.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Luck#French Canadian#Cannes Film Festival#Americans#Vulture
ramascreen.com

New Poster And Trailer For ALINE, a Fiction Freely Inspired by the Life of CELINE DION

Check out these official poster and trailer for ALINE. Roadside Attractions and Samuel Goldwyn Films will release ALINE in theaters on January 21, 2022. Starring Valérie Lemercier, Sylvain Marcel, Danielle Fichaud, Roc LaFortune, Antoine Vézina. and Jean-Noël Brouté. For Aline Dieu, nothing in the world matters more...
MOVIES
Vulture

Station Eleven Recap: A Love Story

“I don’t want to live the wrong life and then die,” Arthur yells in the direction of Miranda. As a sentiment, it’s so harmless as to be universal. Who doesn’t want to spend their years on this planet living the right life, whatever that means? Shouted in the course of a fight, though, the words sting. You are the wrong life. You are giving me the wrong life. When I die, you will have wasted my life.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Movies
People

Watch the Trailer for Unofficial Celine Dion Biopic About a Singer Named Aline Dieu

Céline Dion's life story is coming to the big screen — sort of. The upcoming unofficial biopic based on the French-Canadian singer debuted its first trailer Wednesday, showing writer/director Valérie Lemercier star as Aline Dieu. At the start of the trailer, it's clarified that Aline is "a fiction freely inspired by the life of Céline Dion." Dion, 53, is not involved with the film.
MOVIES
Variety

Final Predictions for 2022 Oscars Shortlists for Visual Effects, Original Song, International Feature and More

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will be announcing shortlists on Monday for 10 Oscar races. The categories and number of films to be revealed are documentary feature (15), documentary short subject (10), international feature (15), makeup and hairstyling (10), original score (15), original song (15), animated short film (10), live action short film (10), visual effects (10) and for the first time in history, sound (10). Acting as a progress report for studios, the shortlists provide insight on what is resonating with particular branches, especially among the best picture frontrunners. Awards strategists behind Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” Jane Campion’s...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Events of the Week: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’ and More

As Hollywood events return to full force in New York and Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic — though there was one variant-related postponement this week with Cyrano — here’s a look at the week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings. This includes red carpets for Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Tragedy of Macbeth, Sing 2 and Emily in Paris. Sing 2 premiere Voice cast members Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Halsey, Eric André and Bono celebrated the release of their animated sequel at the Greek Theatre on Sunday. The family-friendly outdoor event saw audience members given bracelets...
LOS ANGELES, CA
24/7 Wall St.

Movie Stars Making a Transition to TV

Many Hollywood stars stick mostly to either making movies or to starring in TV or, as of recently, in streaming services shows. Some actors, however, have chosen to expand their portfolio and have made the transition from the big to the small screen.  To assemble a list of movie stars who made the jump to […]
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy