ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Oscar Nominated Writer-Director Erick Oh On Using VR To “Describe The Circle Of Life” In ‘Namoo’

By Ryan Fleming
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wGFCW_0dNY51m500

Inspired by the loss of his grandfather, writer-director Erick Oh takes a deeply personal story into the virtual reality space for Namoo . Coming off of an Oscar nomination for his last animated short Opera , Oh returns with an equally complex short filled with many discoveries.

Namoo , which is Korean for “tree,” is a narrative poem, held close to Oh’s heart for 10 years, told in an animated virtual reality space. The animated short follows the journey of a man’s life, from beginning to end, next to a tree that collects all of his memories. As he goes through the highs and lows of life, from love to loss, his tree changes and reflects how a person buries their hurt memories.

In his first foray into virtual reality storytelling, Oh decided to use Quill, Oculus’s VR animation tool, to tell this personal story. Although personal, the universal experience of life shines through in Namoo .

DEADLINE: When did you start working on Namoo ?

ERICK OH : The idea itself has been sitting in my mental drawer for a long, long time. So almost 10 years ago when my grandfather passed away that’s when I made myself a little drawing of a man who hangs his own memories and belongings into the tree, and then how he grows the tree from a little singular flower, all the way to a grownup tree. So that doodle was almost like a diary for me and I didn’t share that with anybody. I was definitely most overwhelmed at the time, so I moved on and then that idea has been there for 10 years. And then recently around two years ago, that’s when I had an inner calling that maybe this is the time for me to share this with the world.

DEADLINE: Where do you think you got the idea for the tree to represent the journey?

OH : I don’t quite remember how I came up with the idea, but I think I can analyze what my thought was at the time. I was born in California but raised in Korea, and unlike California, in Korea we have a clear four seasons. Spring, summer, fall, and winter. The tree really changes its form fully in the spring. It blooms beautiful flowers and then it’s all about new birth. And then in summer, it turns into youth, like full green. And in fall, it becomes red, yellow, full of those colors. Then in winter, it loses all the leaves and turns into pure white and then connects all the way back to the spring. And I thought, oh my God, that’s our life right there. I wanted to describe the circle of life as well from beginning to end, but the end connects back to the beginning again. So, I thought the tree literally symbolizes what I wanted to talk about so clearly.

DEADLINE: What was the process like since you used VR to make this, this?

OH : Yeah, so we use this software called Quill. So, it is an amazing software that enables artists to be able to draw, paint, design, and animate in virtual space very intuitively. As soon as I thought about using VR to tell this story, Quill was the solution for me because I was intimidated by all these high-end technical limitations but Quill is so intuitive. And then aesthetic-wise we were able to achieve that water color, handmade, warm textile touch more effectively than any other medium, including the traditional computer graphic pipeline as well.

DEADLINE: What do you want the audience to take away from Namoo ?

OH : Namoo is such a complex short that has a lot of mini stories and vignettes, and depending on how old you are or what type of life stage you are at, you’ll be able to experience it in a very different way. But at the end of the day, life is filled with a variety of things. You know, it’s not always beautiful, honestly, it’s filled with ups and downs. You have happy, joyful, and amazing moments, but at the same time, you also go through sorrow or anger, rage, or the lowest point and rock bottom. Sometimes you gotta hit your rock bottom and go through all these ups and downs. At the end of the day, if you lived your life to the fullest no matter what, your tree is beautiful, the tree of your life is beautiful.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ $202M Promo Push Biggest For Any Pandemic Tentpole, Fueled By Hyundai, TikTok, Fortnite & More

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures is putting forth the biggest promotional campaign to date during the pandemic for any major studio wide release with Spider-Man: No Way Home; the global brand marketing value seeing $202M and a billion-plus reach. While that dollar figure is the second highest for a Sony webslinger movie after 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home which touted $288M in media value, it’s more than double that of Disney’s Eternals $100M promo push, which was previously the highest for an MCU movie this year. The most lucrative anchor to any tentpole’s promo campaign is an automobile partner, and this time around Sony has...
MOVIES
Deadline

American Cinematheque Announces Inaugural ‘Tribute To The Crafts’ Film Honorees: ‘Dune’, ‘No Time To Die’, ‘West Side Story’, And More

In the ever-growing list of awards shows, American Cinematheque is throwing its clout behind a new one they call Tribute to the Crafts, an in-person celebration of the artisans behind the scenes who don’t get nearly the attention during the season that their above-the-line colleagues seem to. The ceremony, which will try to rectify this oversight, is set for Wednesday January 26, at the Cinematheque’s Aero Theatre in Santa Monica. The new show will “honor those who are at the very heart of filmmaking, and have exhibited extraordinary work behind the camera, over the past year.” The evening will celebrate individuals in fourteen...
MOVIES
Deadline

Rebecca Eskreis To Helm ‘ClearMind’; Freestyle Acquires ‘The Xrossing’; Gravitas Nabs ‘They/Them/Us’; The New Yorker Studios Set ‘Nothing To Declare’ Premiere – Film Briefs

EXCLUSIVE: Rebecca Eskreis has signed on to direct ClearMind, a thriller about the dark side of Virtual Reality therapy and the slippery slope of using simulated life to avenge the real. The film scheduled to enter production in Northern California next spring is the second from Eskreis, whose feature directorial debut, What Breaks the Ice, was recently released in theaters, on demand and on digital platforms via Cinedigm. 30 Miles from Nowhere’s Seana Kofoed penned the screenplay and will produce with River Place Production’s Kristin Tegtmeier Higgins (The Boy’s Gone). Miriam Hoffman is handling casting. Eskreis is represented by Sara Alexander of Alexander...
MOVIES
Gamespot

Shang-Chi 2 In The Works With Original Writer And Director

A sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is in the works, with director Destin Daniel Cretton set to return. This is according to a report from Deadline, which also confirms that Cretton has reached a multi-year overall deal with Marvel and Hulu's Onyx Collective for more content.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
MovieMaker

Wolf Writer-Director Nathalie Biancheri Uses Species Dysphoria as a Jumping Off Point to Explore Identity

Nathalie Biancheri became fascinated with the concept of species dysphoria, in which a person believes their body is in the wrong species. Her new feature as writer-director, Wolf, focuses on what might happen if this unique phenomenon was more widespread. This led her to imagine a clinic that exclusively treats teenagers suffering from the condition.
MOVIES
Deadline

Kino Lober Acquires Worldwide Rights To AfroFuturist Musical ‘Neptune Frost’ By Saul Williams And Anisia Uzeyman

EXCLUSIVE: Kino Lorber has acquired worldwide rights to Afrofuturist sci-fi punk musical Neptune Frost, co-directed by poet, musician, and actor Saul Williams and playwright and director Anisia Uzeyman. The film had its world premiere last Summer at Cannes Directors’ Fortnight before screening at TIFF and NYFF during the Fall. Neptune Frost was recently invited to screen in Sundance’s selective Spotlight Section. Actor Ezra Miller, theater producer Stephen Hendel, and award-winning composer, actor, and director Lin-Manuel Miranda are among the film’s producers.The music offers an amalgamation of many of the themes, ideas, and songs that Williams has explored in his work, notably...
MOVIES
Deadline

Sadie Katz To Star In And Produce ‘The Beast Inside’ Through Her New Production Company See You Next Tuesday Films

EXCLUSIVE: Vernon Wells (Mad Max), Laurene Landon (Aramon’s Gate) and Sadie Katz (The Bill Murray Experience) have joined the cast of paranormal horror film The Beast Inside.  Katz and co-writer/director Jim Towns wrote the screenplay, and the film will be produced through Katz’s newly launched See You Next Tuesday Films. Johnny Pasquale and No Mansfield will executive produce with Jimmy Star and Eileen Shapiro on as co-producers. Beast Inside follows a woman who believes she is possessed by a demon, so a desperate mother  must perform a self exorcism before the demon kills her and moves on to her young son.  “It was...
MOVIES
Deadline

Writer-Director Fawzia Mirza Signs With APA

EXCLUSIVE: Up-and-coming writer-director Fawzia Mirza has signed with APA for representation. Mirza’s first feature film, Signature Move, which she co-wrote, produced and starred in, claimed 15 awards after making its world premiere at SXSW, including Outfest’s Grand Jury Prize. She most recently directed the short film The Syed Family Xmas Eve Game Night, which premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival and was named to Canada’s Top 10, the festival’s list of the best Canadian films of 2021. The short Brown Elephant, which she directed and co-wrote, will premiere December 17 on Freeform’s social media channel @25Days. Mirza also wrote on Greg Berlanti and Ava Duvernay’s CBS drama series, The Red Line. Her next short, Auntie, exec produced by Powderkeg and Paul Feig as part of the Fuse women writer-director incubator program, will premiere in 2022. Mirza is also developing her feature directorial debut, Me, My Mom & Sharmila, which is slated to commence production next year. She continues to be represented by Strange Animal Entertainment.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Circle Of Life#The Circle#Oculus#Design#Korean
Deadline

Hero Nation: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II On Redefining Morpheus In ‘Matrix Resurrections’ & Exploring Humanity With New Production Company House Eleven10

In the wake of playing the wise and balanced god of the universe, Doctor Manhattan, in HBO’s Watchmen, a role which earned Yahya Abdul-Mateen II a Primetime Emmy for supporting actor in a limited series, the actor has accumulated a resume of socially philosophical protagonists including Bobby Seale in The Trial of the Chicago 7, Anthony McCoy in Candyman and now Morpheus in Warner Bros/Village Roadshow’s Matrix Resurrections. Commenting on that momentum, Abdul-Mateen II tells us on the Hero Nation podcast, “Each of those (roles) did have a perspective to have something to say about humanity, have something to say about magic...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Jeff Friday Media Acquires Feature Film ‘Lucid Summer’; ABFF Alum Khaled Ridgeway To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Friday Media (JFM) has landed writer/director Khaled Ridgeway’s second film project Lucid Summer. JFM, which has a motion picture development deal with Sony Pictures, has signed on to produce the film that follows Ridgeway’s award-winning comedy-drama Death of a Telemarketer recently acquired by Sony Pictures.  With a script by Ridgeway and Noah Cooper, Lucid Summer is a dramatic psychological thriller about how a family navigates a hidden world of secrets while managing to keep secrets from one another. The film will be directed by American Black Film Festival (ABFF) alum Ridgeway. ABFF founder and JFM CEO Jeff Friday will...
MOVIES
Deadline

As The Oscar Shortlist Approaches, Globalism Is Built On A Whole Lot Of National Identity In Film

For the movies, is global inclusion possible? Utopian as that might sound—the idea of letting the whole world in– it is clearly a goal of the newly awakened Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The introduction to the Academy’s RAISE platform, an online portal used to screen Oscar Best Picture contenders for inclusiveness, states the case in bold terms. “The representation and inclusion standards are designed to encourage equitable representation on and off screen to better reflect the diverse global population,” it says. In reaching for universal access, the Academy has already expanded its non-U.S. membership, recruiting filmmakers and executives from...
MOVIES
Deadline

Kellie Madison’s Kickass Short ‘The Gate’ Being Shopped For Feature

After Kellie Madison released the proof of concept short The Gate, the high octane film became a viral sensation with 4 million views and it got her the job directing Never Back Down: Revolt, a low budget action film back by Sony Pictures Home Entertainment that got released recently. With that film under her belt, Madison is hoping to make the leap to direct the feature version of the short that put her on the map. Briarcliff Entertainment’s Tom Ortenberg is taking the concept out to financiers. The short stars Captain America: The Winter Soldier’s Amy Johnston and The Raid 2’s...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Spirit Untamed’: How a “Caged” Girl Becomes a Confident Young Woman

Dreamworks Animation’s feature Spirit Untamed follows a feisty young girl named Lucky, voiced by Isabela Merced, who befriends a wild horse named Spirit, a character that first appeared in Dreamworks’ Oscar-nominated 2002 film Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, followed by Emmy-winning Netflix series Spirit Riding Free. “We knew we had to convey multiple things throughout her character’s journey,” says director Elaine Bogan of designing their young protagonist for the story, which is set in the early 1900s. “We had to tell a visual story about a caged young girl who begins in her grandfather’s stuffy, uptight and posh mansion home, and grows...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Holy Beasts’ Review: Deeply Felt Homage Never Fully Comes Into Focus

“Holy Beasts” doesn’t work on every level, but it hits the bullseye where it matters most: as a cinematic reclamation project in honor of the late Dominican director Jean-Louis Jorge. Murdered in 2000 at age 53, Jorge only completed three feature films, but his predilection for kitsch and blurring the line between dreams and reality could have eventually made him the homegrown answer to Pedro Almodóvar and Alejandro Jodorowsky. In “Holy Beasts,” a commanding Geraldine Chaplin plays Jorge’s fictional friend, Vera, who has arrived in Santo Domingo to helm the late director’s never-filmed screenplay. To its detriment, the resulting tribute-within-a-tribute often...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

How Many Oscars Will Licorice Pizza Be Nominated For?

Paul Thomas Anderson is easily one of the most renowned and beloved filmmakers of the past few decades. His latest, Licorice Pizza, a coming-of-age romantic comedy set in 70s L.A., is one of his most charming and sentimental efforts yet. Critics and film lovers have so far been devouring it, and with 8 Oscar nominations under PTA’s belt for Producing, Writing, and Directing, it’s easy to imagine the Academy adding 3 more to that tally.
MOVIES
Deadline

Lina Wertmüller Dies: First Woman To Be Nominated For Best Director Oscar Was 93

Lina Wertmüller, the Italian filmmaker who made history in 1977 when she became the first woman to be nominated for the Best Director Oscar, has died at the age of 93. Her passing was widely reported in the Italian press including in La Republica, which reported that she died at home in her hometown of Rome. Born in Italy in 1928, Wertmüller had described her childhood as adventurous, being expelled from 15 different Catholic schools. A love of comic books was a key influence in her getting into the entertainment business, particularly Flash Gordon, and she became determined to work in film...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

How Two TikTok Stars Turned Their Love of ‘Bridgerton’ Into a Grammy Nomination for Best Musical Theater Album

With the pandemic-battered state of Broadway over the past 18 months, only one Rialto cast recording could muster a nomination in the Grammys’ music theater album category. That left room for voters to be more adventurous, opening the door to a nomination for concept albums including “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical” by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear that went viral thanks to TikTok. Inspired by the poetic dialogue and fantastical world of the Netflix series “Bridgerton,” Barlow says she began writing songs from the main character’s perspective. The first tease, “Daphne’s Song,” was posted to TikTok after the series debuted. A simple...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Berlin Film Festival Remains Confident Of Physical Edition With European Film Market Spaces Now “Largely Booked Out”

The Berlin International Film Festival today put out a statement boasting confidence in its ability to host an in-person edition in early 2022, despite the rapid rise of Omicron in Europe. The fest said that its industry wing, the European Film Market [EFM], has largely sold out its physical exhibition spaces in both the key Gropius Bau and Marriott Hotel venues, while it was seeing “great interest” in accreditation for the market. The EFM did not provide specific numbers, and today’s announcement could be taken as an endeavor to boost industry confidence in the event just when many are being subject to...
MOVIES
NWI.com

Wertmueller, 1st woman nominated for directing Oscar, dies

ROME (AP) — Italian director Lina Wertmueller, the first woman to receive an Oscar nomination for directing, has died, news reports and the Italian Culture Ministry said Thursday. She was 93. Wertmueller, who won a lifetime achievement Oscar in 2019, died overnight in Rome surrounded by her family, the...
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Five Female Directors Who Might Get Oscar Nominations This Year

In the 93 years the Academy Awards have been handed out, only seven women have ever been nominated for the Best Director prize. The first to achieve that distinction, Lina Wertmüller, died earlier this week forty-five years after that boundary-breaking feat. The 2021 ceremony was the first time that two women were nominated in the same year, and only the second time that a woman won. As film festivals and production companies make commitments to try to achieve gender parity, there is an increasing spotlight on the work of female filmmakers. Unfortunately, there’s no guarantee that this year’s Oscar lineup will make room for a more inclusive slate, but here are five female directors whose work might catch voters’ eyes and what you’ve seen from them in the past.
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

33K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy