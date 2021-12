China has detected its first cases of the omicron coronavirus variant in two patients who had recently returned to the country from abroad, state media reported this week. One of the two patients was identified in Tianjin, a major port city near Beijing, while staying at a quarantine facility, local authorities told the Tianjin Daily newspaper. A local health official said Tuesday that the patient, who has been transferred to a designated hospital for coronavirus treatment, does not have a cough or a fever.

