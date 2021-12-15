Workplace flexibility is the key to attracting and retaining workers

MENLO PARK, Calif., December 9, 2021 – According to a new survey from Protiviti and NC State University, pandemic-related regulation and market conditions due to COVID-19 remain top concerns for 2022 for board members and C-suite executives. Looking ahead to 2031, business leaders cite workforce and talent-related issues as their primary concern, indicating that the impact of the ‘Great Resignation’ will persist as their organizations struggle to fill the talent requirements supporting their strategies. Disruptive innovations and the adoption of transformative technologies require many organizations to upskill and reskill their workforces, as well as to attract and retain top talent, bolster talent as a chief concern over the coming decade.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO