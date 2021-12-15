ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SIGNED: 5-star RB Emmanuel Henderson signs with Alabama

By AJ Spurr
 3 days ago
Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have landed their first five-star player of the day: Emmanuel Henderson from Hartford, Alabama.

Henderson stands at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds. The in-state star running back wasn’t tempted to stay in Alabama for Auburn, nor were out-of-state options like Clemson, Georgia, Michigan or Notre Dame.

Though he’s officially joining Alabama today, Henderson has been committed to Alabama since March of 2021. His dedication to the program never wavered in his final years of high school.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover the Crimson Tide’s 2022 commits as they sign during Early National Signing Day.

