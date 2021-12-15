ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durango, CO

2 Arrested, Campus Reopens After ‘Threat Of Violence’ Shuts Down Fort Lewis College In Durango

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – Administrators at Fort Lewis College in Durango have reopened the campus after two people were arrested in connection with a threat that shut down the...

ksut.org

The Fort Lewis College threat suspect is being charged with a misdemeanor. But the school's president calls it “incredibly serious” and “deserving of a felony”

Audio story by Sarah Flower. Web story by Mark Duggan. A 21-year-old man from Golden, Colorado is being charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor after he lodged threats on social media against Fort Lewis College Wednesday. The suspect, identified as Bailey Hannan, faces one count of interference with staff, faculty,...
GOLDEN, CO
Police: Man arrested after making shooting threat on WKU campus

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, WKU Police sent an emergency alert to inform students of a shooting threat investigation. " I got this notification that something’s happening near the south end of campuses,” WKU Student Drew Brumfield said. He said he was about to go play soccer in the area, but made a change of plans once he received the alert.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
TCHS Student Arrested For Threats of School Violence

A Trousdale County High School senior was arrested without bond following threats of school violence on social media last week. Mason Maddox, age 18, was charged with threatening mass violence on school property Friday, December 3. Maddox’s arrest comes after he allegedly posted on the popular social media app Yik...
TROUSDALE COUNTY, TN
7 Frisco Students Arrested After Threats Made Against School Campuses

Seven students in the Frisco Independent School District have been arrested in connection with threats directed at schools within the district, police say. Frisco Chief of Police David Shilson announced the arrests in a statement posted to Twitter late Friday afternoon and said that more arrests may be forthcoming. The...
FRISCO, TX
Man Who Addressed Student as ‘Bro’ in Terrifying School Shooting Video Was Cop

The man who addressed a student as “bro” from behind a closed classroom door during the Michigan school shooting on Tuesday, sparking panic among students who thought it could be the shooter trying to trick them into letting him in, was actually a police officer. A viral video from inside Oxford High School showed students cowering inside a classroom when a man knocks on the door and says: “Sheriff’s office. It’s safe to come out.” Inside, a person tells the man they aren’t going to risk it, and the man at the door replies: “It’s okay... Open the door. It’s all right, bro.” The man’s casual language sparks a panic among the students, with one teen boy remarking: “He said bro... Red flag.” The teens then rush to the window and escape the classroom. The video went viral as people speculated that it was the shooter, but Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told reporters that it was a law enforcement official who used casual language in an attempt to make the students feel more at ease. Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused of shooting four students dead and wounding seven.
1 In Custody After SWAT Responds To Incident In Greene County

RICES LANDING, Pa. (KDKA) — One person is in custody after law enforcement was on the scene of an incident in Greene County. Crews were on Bayard Avenue in Rices Landing for hours on Thursday. According to KDKA’s Erika Stanish, a tactical team surrounded a home, and officers were heard trying to communicate with those inside the residence.
GREENE COUNTY, PA
Police seize gun, 100 fake MacBook Pro laptops during arrest of shooting suspect

Police arrested a Richmond man on Thursday in connection with shooting at someone, striking a vehicle, in Berkeley earlier this month, authorities report. When police arrested Martin Dennis, 55, they discovered a firearm, ammunition and “approximately 100 fake MacBook Pro laptops” at his Richmond home, the Berkeley Police Department said Friday in response to a Berkeleyside inquiry.
BERKELEY, CA

