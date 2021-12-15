Greer CPW wants you to pick your favorite Greer home Christmas light display

Driving around the neighborhood to look at holiday lights has always been one of my favorite Christmas traditions. As a kid, we'd get bundled up and drink hot chocolate as my parents drove us to all the best light displays in town. Seeing lights pop up on houses still gives me that nostalgic Christmas feeling. And this year, it's easier than ever to find the best Christmas lights near you with Nextdoor's Cheer Map.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO