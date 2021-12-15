ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Candy Cane Lane in Great Falls on Friday and Saturday

By Colter Anstaett
 9 days ago
Candy Cane Lane is returning to Great Falls soon, highlighting holiday decorations and good cheer in the Riverview neighborhood.

Candy Cane Lane will be at Jaycee Park (225 23rd Avenue NE) on Friday, December 17, and Saturday, December 18, from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.

There will be free hot cocoa, Santa and Mrs. Claus, and the Grinch, and maps of registered homes decorated for Christmas will be handed out.

The Facebook event page explains:

We release the maps at our event on December 17 & 18. You can pick up a map as well as cocoa at the event located at Jaycee Park! You then use your map to drive around and go see all the decorated houses. Vote on your favorite one and have fun with our scavenger hunt.

Proceeds from this year's Candy Cane Lane will go toward helping people affected by the Gibson Flats and Denton fires. When you come to the park, you’ll be able to make a donation to help the fire victims.

Event organizer Jill Skinner explained, "We were like, what are the immediate needs in our community? With the recent fires in Denton and the Gibson Flats, we just decided the proceeds would best benefit those families. We will be reaching out to them but they are also more than welcome to reach out to our Candy Cane Lane Great Falls website.”

Here is video from 2017:

To register your house or for more information, click here to visit the Candy Cane Lane website.

