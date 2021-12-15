ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

R/GA Installs New Leadership At Its Brand Design & Consulting Practice

By Steve McClellan
mediapost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInterpublic’s R/GA has appointed Melissa Jackson Parsey vice president and managing director of its Brand Design & Consulting practice. The role is new. Additionally, Augustus Cook has been promoted to executive creative director at the practice. The...

www.mediapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
mediapost.com

IDG Acquires LeadSift, Ups Audience And Marketing Engagement For Its Brands

IDG Communications, the revered legacy tech publisher that was acquired by the private-equity giant Blackstone in June for $1.3 billion, announced this week that it has acquired LeadSift, a Canadian B2B sales and marketing intelligence platform. This is IDG’s third acquisition in 18 months focused on the data-and-marketing solutions realm....
BUSINESS
Design Week

2021 in review: Design consultancies in “stronger position” than 2020

After a transitory year design studios are better set-up to tackle the challenges of the future and can proudly reflect on a year of hard work. We can safely say that 2021 has been an improvement on 2020 for the design industry, although global challenges, particularly in the form of the pandemic, continue to test design businesses.
HOME & GARDEN
mediapost.com

Summit Partners Invests $120 Million In Influencer Platform Mavrck

Boston-based influencer marketing platform Mavrck has secured $120 million in funding from investment firm Summit Partners. Mavrck said the new funding will help accelerate the company’s product expansion and support the development of an operations cloud to power and execute social proof at scale. According to the company customers...
BUSINESS
Variety

Warner Records Names Claudia Butzky Executive VP of Brand Partnerships & Sync

Claudia Butzky has been promoted to executive vice president of brand partnerships & sync for Warner Records. In her expanded role, Butzky will continue to lead the label’s brand partnership team while also overseeing the strategy for creative music placement and campaigns across film, television, gaming, sports and related platforms. Butzky is based at the company’s Los Angeles headquarters and reports to co-chairman & COO Tom Corson. “Claudia is one of the most well-respected and admired strategic branding experts,” said Corson. “She’s a powerful creative force who brings tremendous value to our artists, their music, and our company as a whole.” “I continue to be inspired by...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#R Ga#Consultancy#Design Director#Ga Installs#Interpublic#Brand Design Consulting#Jkr New York#Pepsico#Home Depot
martechseries.com

TouchRetouch Gets Brand-New Features, Smarter Technologies, and Fresh Design

TouchRetouch 5.0 is bringing new powerful features covering such challenging object removal cases as editing out things that are close to other objects, eliminating meshes blocking nice views, and a few more great additions giving a smooth and pleasing retouching experience. ADVA Soft has announced the long-awaited 5.0 update of...
CELL PHONES
mediapost.com

Odysseus Arms Taps Mekanism's Sugarman For Partner To Drive Agency Growth

San Francisco ad agency Odysseus Arms has tapped Jake Sugarman, Mekanism's managing director, as partner to lead business development at the agency. It said Sugarman’s new role effectively combines Chief Operating Officer and CMO duties. As head of both account and business development, Sugarman will focus on ways the...
BUSINESS
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Bergmeyer Announces Leadership and Practice Promotions

BOSTON–Bergmeyer, the award-winning Design Collaborative based in Boston and Los Angeles, announced key leadership and practice advancements for the 2022 year. Highlighting the diversity of the organization’s talents and expertise, this year’s promotions recognize the people who have gone above and beyond throughout the course of the uniquely unpredictable 2021 year to assure Bergmeyer’s success within the design industry for years to come.
BOSTON, MA
Digiday

‘Joining a consultive team to the leadership’: Why a leading esports organization is inviting its players to become investors

Esports organization Team Liquid has expanded its ownership group to include five of its most prominent team members, including Super Smash Bros. player Juan “Hungrybox” Debiedma and WNBA star Aerial Powers. This move represents an influx of capital for Team Liquid, with each player–owner using their own money to purchase shares of the company.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Google
mediapost.com

Wavemaker Expands Marketing Intel, Adds Three Top Data Execs To Team

GroupM's Wavemaker, which recently rebranded its data-science department as "MIS" (Marketing Intelligence & Science), has beefed up the team with three top data executives. The new team, which reports to Wavemaker North America Chief Data and Analytics Officer Delphine Fabre-Hernoux, includes:. Susan Cunningham and Jing Suk, who join the agency...
BUSINESS
mediapost.com

Nike Acquires Virtual Sneaker Company

Nike has acquired Rtfkt, a virtual products and experiences company that uses technologies like augmented reality, blockchain authentication, NFTs and game engines to create "next generation collectibles.” The acquisition comes on top of several others Nike has made to improve its digital capabilities, including predictive analytics firm Celect and data integration platform Datalogue, per Retail Dive.
BUSINESS
Forbes

Eight Branding And Design Trends To Follow In 2022

Dawson Whitfield is the CEO and Founder of Looka, a logo design and brand identity platform powered by artificial intelligence. Branding is the personality of a business. As a complex combination of voice, tone, color palettes, font choices, and story, good branding creates a lasting impression and differentiates a business from its competitors.
MARKETING
wineindustryadvisor.com

Investindustrial Further Consolidates Its Leadership in the Worldwide Winemaking and Beverage Machines Manufacturing Sector Through New Acquisitions

Automation Machinery Holding Sàrl, a company owned by an independently managed subsidiary of Investindustrial VII L.P. (“Investindustrial”), has successfully completed three new acquisitions in Italy (Bertolaso, Ape Impianti and Permeare) with the aim to further consolidate its global leadership in the winemaking and beverage machineries market. Following...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Scener, the Leading Social Streaming Video Service, Strengthens Its Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth and Create New Consumer Experiences

Scener, the social viewing platform for streaming entertainment, announced today the appointment of David Baron, a media industry veteran who most recently completed a 14-year run as a Hulu executive, as Chief Executive Officer. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Deepak Anchala, Founder and CEO at Slintel. “The streaming industry...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Duncan Channon Announces Data + Tech Practice, New Leadership And Proprietary Analytics Tool The Table

Independent creative agency marks major investment in data and analytics with new hires and launch of the Table™ — a cloud-based performance and analytics tool. Award-winning independent creative agency Duncan Channon announced the formation of a Data + Tech practice with new leadership, and the roll out of a proprietary analytics tool the Table to offer clients rapid insight on integrated campaign performance, and uncover data-driven insights to inform creative and media approaches. Leadership appointments for the new practice include the promotion of Madelaine Robinson to group director, communications and data integration, and the hire of Rob Griffin as associate director, analytics and insights.
TECHNOLOGY
Industry Week

A Practical Guide to Design for Manufacturability

Want to innovate? Automate. Identifying and eliminating manufacturability issues and cost drivers early in the design cycle minimizes late-stage engineering change orders and helps you get to market ahead of the competition every time.
Motor1.com

Hyundai Motor Group Names New Head Of Design, R&D In Exec Shakeup

Hyundai Motor Group announced today that Peter Schreyer and Albert Biermann are leaving their respective roles at the company. Chung-Kook Park will replace Biermann as head of its R&D Division, while Lee Sang-yup, head of Hyundai’s global design center, will assume Schreyer’s role after being promoted to an executive VP position. The reshuffling arrived just over a year after Euisun Chung took over as chairman of Hyundai Motor Group.
BUSINESS
mediapost.com

Ascential Sells MediaLink To UTA For $125M, Originally Paid Upwards Of $207M

Ascential plc, which originally agreed to pay upwards of $207 million to acquire ad industry management consulting firm MediaLink in 2017, this morning announced it sold it to Los Angeles-based talent agency UTA for $125 million. Founder Michael Kassan will remain CEO of MediaLink, and its new owner touted the...
BUSINESS
probuilder.com

Exclusive designs, easy to install, durable, built to last

New Pro program supports the needs builders and flooring contractors during this time of significant growth. Together, we build strong. IBACOS' Andrew Shipp shares best practices and lessons learned from his days managing jobsites for large production home builders. For home builders, transitioning to off-site building methods requires an operational...
HOME & GARDEN
Cheddar News

Adobe and Microsoft Team Up to Bring 'Delightful' Productivity Tools to Workers

Software giants Adobe and Microsoft are further partnering to build synergy between their productivity tools for the digital-first workplace. Ashley Still, the senior vice president and general manager of digital media at Adobe, talked to Cheddar about the common vision between her company and Microsoft for simplifying work. "It's really important that companies make sure that the tools and applications that employees have at their disposal make their work delightful and easier," Still said in terms of how to judge the success of the partnership.
BUSINESS
travelweekly.com

City Experiences names COO for its new shore excursion brand

City Experiences named Rinat Glinert COO of Venture Ashore, an independent shore excursion company it will launch in early 2022. Glinert's travel career spans nearly two decades, beginning with Royal Caribbean International, where she first worked in operations aboard the Vision of the Seas. In the years that followed she held several leadership positions with Royal, eventually overseeing guest services operations for over 22 ships and nearly 5,000 employees. As head of the line's strategic projects group, she was responsible for identifying and implementing onboard staffing efficiencies to better serve both employees and guests as well as launching new services throughout the fleet.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy