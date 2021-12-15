R/GA Installs New Leadership At Its Brand Design & Consulting Practice

Claudia Butzky has been promoted to executive vice president of brand partnerships & sync for Warner Records. In her expanded role, Butzky will continue to lead the label’s brand partnership team while also overseeing the strategy for creative music placement and campaigns across film, television, gaming, sports and related platforms. Butzky is based at the company’s Los Angeles headquarters and reports to co-chairman & COO Tom Corson. “Claudia is one of the most well-respected and admired strategic branding experts,” said Corson. “She’s a powerful creative force who brings tremendous value to our artists, their music, and our company as a whole.” “I continue to be inspired by...

