HomeBinder partners with Thumbtack to expand homeowners’ access to home service professionals
BOSTON, Mass., Dec 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HomeBinder, a centralized home management platform that keeps homeowners connected with mortgage lenders, Realtors and other authorized professionals, today announced a new integration with Thumbtack. The integration expands upon the more than 23,000 recommended service providers already listed in HomeBinder to provide consumers...floridanewswire.com
Comments / 0