HomeBinder partners with Thumbtack to expand homeowners’ access to home service professionals

By National News Desk
 3 days ago

BOSTON, Mass., Dec 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HomeBinder, a centralized home management platform that keeps homeowners connected with mortgage lenders, Realtors and other authorized professionals, today announced a new integration with Thumbtack. The integration expands upon the more than 23,000 recommended service providers already listed in HomeBinder to provide consumers...

Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
State
Massachusetts State
Boston, MA
Business
Boston, MA
Real Estate
City
Boston, MA
