CHICAGO (CBS)– A Cook County jury has begun deliberations in the Jussie Smollett trial, deciding whether or not they believe he orchestrated a phony hate crime against himself nearly three years ago, or was really attacked by two brothers in Streeterville. The jury of six men and six women wrapped for the day at 5 p.m. without a verdict. Cook County Judge James Linn told jurors not to discuss the case with anybody and not to watch the news. The jury asked Judge Linn for a calendar of events focused on January 2019 in the case before wrapping for the day. Linn will...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO