CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have gotten a welcome reprieve after days of positive COVID-19 tests. They’ve been given the weekend to get well. After insisting Cleveland’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders would be played as scheduled today, the NFL yesterday postponed it until Monday as the Browns grapple with a virus outbreak. If the game had not been changed, the Browns would have been without coach Kevin Stefanski, quarterback Baker Mayfield, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and maybe more than a dozen regulars as they try to make the playoffs. The NFL has also moved Seattle at the Los Angeles Rams and Washington at Philadelphia from Sunday to Tuesday.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO