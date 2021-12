Greenbelt, Maryland – U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm sentenced Luis Antonio Cruz-Hernandez, a/k/a “Paniquiado “, age 27, of Silver Spring, Maryland to 51 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release for conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder for hire, interference with interstate commerce by robbery, and the use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Judge Grimm has also ordered Cruz-Hernandez to pay over $250,000 in restitution.

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 18 DAYS AGO