It’s time for the December full moon! In North America, we call this full moon by one of several nicknames: the Full Cold Moon, Moon Before Yule, or the Long Night Moon. Whichever name you use, as seen throughout the Northern Hemisphere, the December full moon will cross high overhead and light up these chilly nights. With the leaves off the trees on the northern part of Earth, it’ll be a super-noticeable full moon for many. Our nearest neighbor will appear to be full throughout this coming weekend, from about December 17-20, 2021. But the exact moment it’s full is December 19 at 04:35 UTC (December 18, 11:35 p.m. Central Standard Time).

