“Spider-Man: No Way Home” blew the doors off the box office, earning a massive $50 million in Thursday previews. The Sony Pictures release is on pace to pull in between $150 million to $180 million over its opening weekend, setting a new high-water mark for blockbusters during the COVID era. Even rising cases of the virus and the emergence of a new and troubling variant seem unlikely to stall Spider-Man. That could change, of course, as the weekend progresses. Omicron is currently leading to the closures of restaurants and live theater in major cities such as New York City, which might make some moviegoers skittish about hitting up cinemas.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO