ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

COVID-19 Booster Doses for 16 and 17-year-olds Available at All CDPH Clinics and Through Protect Chicago At Home

Chicago, Illinois
Chicago, Illinois
 3 days ago

CHICAGO – The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) now offers COVID-19 booster doses for all Chicagoans – including 16 and 17-year-olds – through Protect Chicago At Home and at all CDPH-sponsored clinics and events, including CDPH standing immunization clinics in Greater Lawn and Uptown, mobile CareVan, family vaccination clinics at City Colleges and pop-up community events.

Last week, the FDA and CDC approved and recommend a third booster dose for all 16 and 17-year-olds who received a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine (the only vaccine available to those under age 18) at least six months after completing an initial COVID-19 vaccine series. This makes anyone age 16 or older now eligible for a COVID-19 booster. For those who received a J&J vaccine, boosters should be administered two months after the original vaccine. Boosters for those who received Pfizer or Moderna should be administered six months after the second dose in the initial vaccine series.

All eligible Chicagoans should get their booster dose now, especially if they plan to gather with family or friends from outside their households over the holidays. All COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses are offered at no cost to everyone. No insurance or government ID required. Gift cards and other inventive are not offered for booster dose appointments.

For more information on boosters and to make an appointment, visit Chicago.gov/COVIDvax.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Maxwell tells judge she will not testify in sex trafficking trial

Ghislaine Maxwell, a close confidante to deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, told a judge on Friday that she would not be testifying in her sex trafficking trial. "Your honor, the government has not proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt and so there is no need for me to testify," the British socialite said, according to Reuters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
The Hill

Jan. 6 rioter dubbed 'Florida Flag Jacket' handed longest sentence yet

A Florida man has been handed a five-year sentence for attacking police at the Jan. 6 Capitol riots in Washington D.C., the longest sentence handed to someone charged in attack, according to The Washington Post. The Department of Justice (DOJ) said in October that Robert Scott Palmer of Largo, Fla.,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Booster#All Cdph Clinics#Cdph#Chicagoans#Protect Chicago At Home#Greater Lawn And Uptown#City Colleges#J J#Chicago Gov Covidvax
CBS News

Biden to deliver address on COVID Omicron variant Tuesday

President Biden plans to speak about the Omicron variant on Tuesday, a White House official confirmed to CBS News. Mr. Biden's speech comes as the nation sees a spike in COVID-19 cases. "Building off his Winter Plan, the President will announce new steps the Administration is taking to help communities...
Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois

93
Followers
527
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago or the Combined Statistical Area (almost 10 million residents), often called Chicagoland. It constitutes the third most populous urban area in the United States after New York City and Los Angeles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy