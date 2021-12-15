COVID-19 Booster Doses for 16 and 17-year-olds Available at All CDPH Clinics and Through Protect Chicago At Home

CHICAGO – The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) now offers COVID-19 booster doses for all Chicagoans – including 16 and 17-year-olds – through Protect Chicago At Home and at all CDPH-sponsored clinics and events, including CDPH standing immunization clinics in Greater Lawn and Uptown, mobile CareVan, family vaccination clinics at City Colleges and pop-up community events.

Last week, the FDA and CDC approved and recommend a third booster dose for all 16 and 17-year-olds who received a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine (the only vaccine available to those under age 18) at least six months after completing an initial COVID-19 vaccine series. This makes anyone age 16 or older now eligible for a COVID-19 booster. For those who received a J&J vaccine, boosters should be administered two months after the original vaccine. Boosters for those who received Pfizer or Moderna should be administered six months after the second dose in the initial vaccine series.

All eligible Chicagoans should get their booster dose now, especially if they plan to gather with family or friends from outside their households over the holidays. All COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses are offered at no cost to everyone. No insurance or government ID required. Gift cards and other inventive are not offered for booster dose appointments.

For more information on boosters and to make an appointment, visit Chicago.gov/COVIDvax.